Highway 82, connecting Aspen with Twin Lakes and Leadville, is one of the highest and most scenic paved roads in the country. It winds its way up and over the Continental Divide at Independence Pass, 12,045 feet above sea level. A few miles west of the pass, in a high alpine valley in the White River National Forest, remnants of one of the many mining camps that punctuate the High Rockies is still visible, the last vestiges of the gold and silver rushes which drew so many to the young state of Colorado at the end of the 19th century.
This particular ghost town, known at various points in its history as Farwell City, Chipeta, Monmouth, Mammoth City, Hunter’s Pass, Sparkill, and finally Independence, rose to prominence before falling just as quickly into the pre-twentieth century annals of Colorado’s storied past, but not before helping to give rise to the fame and fortune of Aspen and Pitkin County.
Mineral wealth had been found around what was then known as Hunter’s Pass as early as 1860, and as the area around present-day Leadville became more well-known, miners struck out in all directions to find their own fortunes. W. M. Hurst, a veteran prospector from the gold rushes of California and Nevada, and his partner, Isaac Gadden, were two such individuals. They searched the mountains and passes to the south of Leadville and west of Twin Lakes before finally, on July 4, 1879, Hurst and Gadden struck gold at a small camp just beyond the Continental Divide near the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River.
They named their claim Independence, and after collecting enough samples to properly assay its mineral content, Hurst and Gadden returned to Leadville for supplies and to enlist the services of a land surveyor. Upon receiving an official survey of their claim, according to Don and Jean Griswold’s History of Leadville and Lake County, Colorado, Hurst made good on his promise to reveal the location of their rich claim to a Leadville Daily Chronicle reporter, calling it “the new El Dorado.”
By August 2 of that year, the Leadville Daily Chronicle reported 16 mines were shipping ore by burro to the recently renamed village of Twin Lakes — formerly Dayton — where it was transferred to wagons for the trip to the Malta Smelter. The burgeoning tent city, which took the name of its first claim, was in desperate need of a grocer and general store, as well as a blacksmith, according to the Chronicle. Boarding house and restaurant operators could also make good money catering to the needs of the nearly 300 miners in and around the little settlement.
Only a month after the Chronicle announced the existence of the young village of Independence and the rich mineral deposits surrounding it, growth came to a screeching — if brief — halt.
In September of 1879 tensions between the White River Indian Agency and the Ute of northern Colorado came to a boiling point. Nathan Meeker, Indian agent at the White River Indian Agency, sought to convert the Ute people from their traditional nomadic way of life to one of sedentary agriculture. In his letters to the Colorado governor asking for assistance, Meeker insisted that he feared for his life and asked for troops to be sent as reinforcements. What followed was a days-long conflict between the Ute people and militia men and soldiers sent by the governor.
“When government agents arrived at the White River Agency, they found the buildings burned, Meeker and all of the agency’s employees dead and Meeker’s wife and child missing. His wife and daughter were held in captivity for 23 days before being returned,” states the October 29, 2020 Herald Democrat article “Conflict arises between the Utes and Meeker.”
The Meeker Incident, along with the recent Battle of Little Bighorn, stoked overwhelming fear of “Indians” by white settlers, and prompted Governor Frederick Pitkin to send messengers to settlements being established inside the mineral-rich Ute reservation. At the time, the border of the reservation ran through what was just beginning to be known as Independence Pass. The people of Independence and surrounding communities, like Ashcroft and Ute City, then technically squatters on Ute lands, sent their thanks to Governor Pitkin for his forewarning before temporarily retreating to Leadville to gather supplies and wait for the so-called “Ute troubles” to subside.
Despite the governor’s insistence that European settlers stay out of what was at the time officially Ute territory, the people of Independence and other surrounding communities resolved to return as soon as it was safe to continue developing their interests. Mining in that area soon picked back up, and regular shipments of ore for smelting and shipment out of the state set Leadville up as the hub of the entire region. Alongside a burgeoning tourist industry catering to “fishermen, picnickers, vacationers and sightseers,” according to the Leadville Daily Chronicle, resumption of mining and regular travel between those mines surrounding Independence and Lake County also greatly bolstered the development of the village of Twin Lakes.
By the beginning of 1880 Independence had a population of 150, with some permanent buildings beginning to replace the original tents. Hurst and Gadden and other mine owners around Independence sold their claims to the Farwell Consolidated Mining Company in 1881, who had also recently purchased the well-known Little Chief mine just outside of Leadville. The mining company, owned by James V. Farwell of Chicago, built the Farwell Stamp Mill, and Independence quickly became the largest producer of gold ore on that side of the Continental Divide.
A rough stage road, the predecessor of Highway 82, was built from Leadville over the divide to further facilitate travel between Independence and Leadville. In the warmer months the road was passable by wagon teams and heavily-laden burros, but winter travel was a different story. Though the little town was only about 30 miles from Leadville, those miles contained some of the roughest terrain yet encountered in the young state.
Part II of this article will be continued in next week’s Herald Democrat.
