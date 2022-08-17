The Lake County Open Space Initiative (LCOSI) has announced the opening of nominations for the 2022 Doc Smith Leaders in Conservation Award. The award is presented annually to an individual who has helped promote best management practices in the conservation of the land and water resources in the Upper Arkansas River Basin in Lake County.
The award honors the legacy of Bernard “Doc” Smith, a third-generation rancher and native of Lake County and a tenacious crusader for the mitigation of pollution and the reclamation of land and water resources in Lake County.
Doc was a valued member of LCOSI, in addition to the Upper Arkansas Watershed Association, the Colorado State Soil Conservation Board and the Lake County Soil Conservation District, and was a founder of the Arkansas River Restoration Core Team, which pioneered one of the first non-litigious Natural Resource Damages settlement processes in the country.
Award recipients will be determined on the basis of their contributions to Lake County’s sustainability and watershed protection in the general areas of land stewardship and conservation, partnership-building and collaboration, protection and enhancement of landscape and watershed health, and environmental leadership.
Any individual nominated for the award need not be a resident of Lake County, but must have had a direct and positive impact on the conservation and/or enhancement of the land and water resources of the Upper Arkansas River Basin in Lake County. Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the nomination process.
Nominations should include a description of why the individual is being nominated as well as any testimonials or letters of recommendation.
The nomination process was opened on July 25 and will remain open until Sept. 1. The award will be presented at the Sept. 8 LCOSI meeting.
Nominations should be forwarded to Laura Archuleta, selection committee chair, at laura_archuleta@fws.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 1.
