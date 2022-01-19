Project Dream, an after-school enrichment program run through Lake County School District, hosted its first credit recovery program for students last summer, focusing on literacy and math skills at a variety of grade levels. The program has yielded impressive results so far during the 2021-22 school year and helped curb “summer slide” for younger students.
Taylor Trelka, out of school time director for Lake County School District (LCSD), said the summer program was born from the COVID-19 pandemic. Once classes became virtual, a noticeable number of students fell behind on classwork, and some high school students worried they wouldn’t graduate on time.
In response, Project Dream asked local schools how it could help students recover credit. From there, the organization built summer programming for kindergarten through 12th grade students. Younger students participated in person with Project Dream, improving math and literacy skills. High school students participated virtually, using the summer to recover lost credit.
For kindergarten through sixth grade students, summer programming took place after Rockies Rock Adventure Camp, which ends around 3:30 p.m., a few hours before most parents leave work. Younger students spent 24 days working with Project Dream over the summer, splitting time between literacy and math skills for an hour and a half each day.
Students grades kindergarten through sixth who participated in the program not only avoided summer slide, but demonstrated growth the following school year. About 11 elementary school students attended 10 days or more, five of which met their 2021-22 benchmarks on DIBELS, a literacy test for young students. Seven additional elementary school students increased their DIBELS score from the previous school year.
Intermediate school students, who also practiced literacy and math skills, showed similar growth after learning with Project Dream over the summer. Of the 14 students who attended 10 days or more, nine improved their NWEA reading score during the first half of the 2021-22 school year. Nearly all intermediate school students (12) improved their NWEA math scores as well.
Despite the success among younger students, Trelka is particularly excited about the progress high school students made over the summer. High school students worked virtually with Project Dream tutors to recover credit. Students focused on recovering one class at a time and had six Fridays over the summer to complete credit recovery.
Trelka said 29 high school students were invited to participate in summer credit recovery, 19 of which attended at least one session. In the end, all but one student recovered academic credit over the summer. Of the 19 students who participated, 13 recovered credit during the summer and five finished recovering early last fall. “This is huge,” said Trelka. “It shows how hard these students worked over the summer, but also how important opportunities for credit recovery are.”
Earlier this month, Trelka presented her findings to the LCSD Board of Education during a regular meeting. Board members spoke favorably about Project Dream and pledged resources to expand the program. Last summer, Project Dream turned down several families because of staff capacity. Many of the interested families had kids at Rockies Rock Adventure Camp. This year, Trelka wants to accept every student who wants to participate.
The board also approved Trelka’s request for an activity bus. According to the director, there are a handful of students who can’t participate due to a lack of transportation. In the past, Project Dream has offered transportation, but the organization did not have that resource last year. Trelka hopes to have the bus by May. The director added that Project Dream is always looking for volunteers, including parents and members of the public.
“I think we’ve shown how necessary this resource is for our community,” said Trelka. “Even if we made a difference for just one student, that’s a big success in my mind.”
