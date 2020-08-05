A Leadville Police Department officer and two Lake Country Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a stabbing July 27 at the Quincy Building at 416 Harrison Avenue.
The incident left a 30-year-old man wounded with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was transported to Denver for treatment.
Juan Raudales-Escobero was arrested as a suspect at the scene and charged with first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment, menacing and harassment. The case is currently under investigation.
