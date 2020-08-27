Lake County businesses and residents are invited to share a handmade ornament to decorate this year’s United States Capitol Christmas tree and spread Leadville and Twin Lakes holiday cheer to visitors from far and wide.
Colorado will be sending several trees to Washington D.C. this holiday season, and the U.S. Forest Service is calling for handmade ornaments representing Colorado to decorate the trees. Lake County locals are invited to create ornaments representing Lake County’s cultural, historic and outdoor treasures. Businesses offering “commercially” made ornaments meeting the guidelines below may submit an ornament(s) to the project as well. The Lake County Tourism Panel will also take photos of the ornaments and use them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @VisitLeadville to promote holiday visits.
Ornaments must be turned in by Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. to Two Dog Travel, 603 Harrison Ave.
The ornaments are to reflect Leadville/Twin Lakes within one of the following designated themes:
1. Smokey Bear— Smokey hat, face and fire prevention messages.
2. Uniquely Colroado — State welcome sign, Colorado C, state symbols, the We Love Leadville sign, etc.
3. Agriculture — Farming, ranching, burros, pack burro racing) etc.
4. Wildlife—Deer, elk, moose, bighorn sheep, marmots, etc.
5. Plants/flowers — Cactus, flowers, trees, etc.
6. Recreation — Hunting, fishing, camping, skiing, snowmobiling, hiking, boating, Ski Cooper, Mineral Belt Trail, fat biking, etc.
7. Mining — Gold, silver, coal, uranium, gypsum lead, molybdenum, museums related to mining, etc.
8. Water — Lakes, streams, rivers, water uses, water sports, winter sports, Twin Lakes, Turquoise Lake, trout fishing etc.
9. Dinosaurs and fossils —Stegosaurus, triceratops, fossils, etc.
10. Places we love —Landscapes of Colorado includign Mt. Elbert and Mt. Massive, Leadville National Fish Hatchery, Twin Lakes, National Forests, historic buildings, etc.
Ornaments should be made from lightweight, durable materials such as wood, metals or recycled materials. They should be 9-12 inches in size, colorful and reflective.
Small ornaments are needed as well and will be used to decorate the indoor trees throughout federal buildings. Small ornaments should be 4-6 inches in size, lightweight and colorful.
Both large and small ornaments should include Leadville and/or Twin Lakes in the design. The ornaments should include a hole(s) for hanging but should not include any type of hook, string, ribbon, etc. as the ornaments will be hung with heavy duty strapping. Trademarked brands such as the state’s sports teams, Leadville Race Series logos, or Nike swishes and other trademarked brands are not allowed. Please, do not include political or religious themes in your designs.
Large ornaments are preferred but small ornaments are appreciated as well. You may submit more than one ornament if you like. The Tourism Panel invites locals to show off ornaments on social media using the following hashtags: #capitolchristmastree2020, #gmugcct2020, and #topoftherockiesholidays.
Wrap ornaments in bubble wrap or other protective material and drop off between 10 a.m.-5 p.m., this Tuesday through Sunday at Two Dog Travel, 603 Harrison Ave. by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The Tourism Panel is funded by Lake County lodging taxes and markets the county through print and online advertising, regional and national public relations, and the annual Visitor’s Guide which is distributed statewide.
