As the Board of County Commissioners attempts to hire a new Lake County coroner to replace Shannon Kent, local developers are looking to a new beginning for 510 Harrison Ave., the former site of the Bailey-Kent Funeral Home.
The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is currently soliciting letters of interest from individuals seeking to replace Kent as the county’s coroner. Kent, who resigned from his position last month, will continue to serve until August or until his replacement is found. The appointee will serve the rest of Kent’s term until the next coroner election in 2022.
According to Commissioner Kayla Marcella, the BOCC had received upwards of four applications for the coroner job as of May 18. The application period will close May 28.
Marcella added that the BOCC hopes to fill the spot before June when the Colorado Coroners Association (CCA) will host a virtual training session for coroners across the state. The BOCC is seeking individuals with previous experience in death investigations, but the appointee will be able to attend the CCA training session at the county’s expense.
Recently, the BOCC processed a payment of about $19,000 to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The expense was for autopsies and removal of decedents discovered in the Bailey-Kent Funeral Home after law enforcement officers conducted a search in September.
Several months later, local developers and architects Nan and Dave Anderson, who own Freight on East Ninth Street, gained interest in the former mortuary building, believing the structure to be due for a reputation change.
The Andersons purchased the building at the beginning of May and are currently restoring the structure to its 1895 appearance when it functioned as a general store. Nan Anderson said the ground level will be utilized as a retail store of some kind, and that she and Dave also have plans to develop the empty lot next door.
“Our intent has always been to find abandoned individual buildings and restore them to their former glory,” said Nan Anderson. “Downtown Leadville is at a tipping point right now and we want to be part of the equation in pushing it over that tipping point.”
The building was first converted into a mortuary in 1937, the same time the ceilings were lowered, the windows became smaller and more subdued, and many original details were covered up. “The first step is to undo most of that,” said Nan Anderson.
So far, renovations have revealed original wood flooring and old cast iron columns. The restoration will also give way to 14-foot-tall windows on the front facade and increased open space.
The Andersons hope to open the space in six months time, depending on the weather and permit approvals.
There are currently no plans as to where the new Lake County morgue will be, although Marcella said the BOCC is exploring options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.