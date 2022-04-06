The Lake County High School girls soccer team began their season in early March and have played three games so far, earning one win and two losses.
On Monday, March 28, the Panthers played an away game against The Pinnacle Charter School of Federal Heights. Lake County’s team lost the league game by a score of 10-0, but nearly matched their opponents with three corners and six fouls throughout the game. The Pinnacle Charter School had four corners and seven fouls.
On Wednesday, March 30, the Panthers hit the road again for an away game against Sheridan High School of Englewood. Lake County’s team won the league game by a score of 2-0. The girls team scored both goals in the second half of the game.
On Monday, April 4, Lake County’s team played Middle Park High School of Granby. The Panthers lost the league game by a score of 10-0.
The Panthers will play five games next week. On Wednesday, April 6, the team will face off against Clear Creek High School of Evergreen. On Friday, April 8, the Panthers will play The Academy of Charter Schools of Westminster. On Saturday, April 9, the girls team will travel to Pagosa Springs for a non-league game against Pagosa Springs High School. On Monday, April 11, the Panthers will play Bruce Randolph High School of Denver. And on Wednesday, April 13, Lake County’s team will play KIPP Denver Collegiate High School.
