At the end of 2020, Ed Stege retired from the Leadville National Fish Hatchery following 17 years as the project leader of the nation’s second-oldest hatchery, leaving behind a legacy of education and community outreach.
Stege arrived in Leadville from Saratoga, Wyoming to work at the hatchery in 2003. As the facility was working to rebuild its water purification system to rid the hatchery of whirling disease, Stege was brought in to help based on his experience working on a similar project in Saratoga.
After his arrival, Stege consistently worked to solidify the hatchery’s standing as a national resource and transform the U.S. Fish and Wildlife facility into a local staple.
With a focus on community outreach, Stege increased public participation at the hatchery, growing it into an educational hub.
Through collaborations with local schools, Stege oversaw an expansion to the hatchery’s educational programming including a fishing education program for elementary school students and regular appearances at Lake County High School career days.
Stege also spearheaded the effort to create and install the interpretive signs that can now be found along trails throughout the hatchery’s grounds. These signs act as a self-guided tour for visitors, allowing for increased public participation without the need for dedicated tour staff, Stege said.
Friends of the Leadville National Fish Hatchery, a nonprofit formed to support the hatchery, was formed under Stege’s guidance. The group has since worked to develop greater day use of the property’s grounds.
In addition to increased educational programming, Stege oversaw numerous infrastructure upgrades to the facility, including restorations of several of the hatchery’s buildings, additional trout spawning raceways and a culture facility to help with reintroduction of the endangered Wyoming Toad.
Stege told the Herald that of all the things he oversaw while at the hatchery, he is most proud of his work to increase public involvement and maintain the Greenback Cutthroat trout population — a hatchery effort expanded under his direction as project leader.
In 2018, Stege was awarded the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Sense of Wonder award recognizing his commitment to the hatchery and the initiatives he led during his time there.
In the wake of Stege’s departure, Josh Homer has stepped in as acting project manager.
A Colorado-born biologist, Homer came to the position from the Quinault National Fish Hatchery in western Washington.
While the position is not permanent yet, Homer told the Herald that he hopes to become the long-term project manager.
“I’m confident that the hatchery is in good hands,” Stege said, remarking on his departure and Homer’s hiring as acting project leader.
Stege and his wife Michelle will move to Sequim, Washington this summer, where he said he’s excited to volunteer with local biological and wildlife efforts.
