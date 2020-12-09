The nonprofit organization, Mini-Blessings, will host a holiday light display at McPhelemy Park in Buena Vista the evenings of December 11 and 12 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Participants will be able to drive through the small loop in McPhelemy Park to view the lights. The event will feature a mixture of whimsical light displays and displays representative of the upper Arkansas River. In addition to the displays, there will be a variety of lights in the northeast end of the park.
“We traditionally host a country festival at our farm during the holiday season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it just wasn’t possible for us to safely hold the event but we still wanted to do something where the community can have fun and participate safely. We tossed ideas around and came up with moving our light displays to McPhelemy Park where folks can stay in their warm cars while viewing the lights,” Crissey Smith, co-founder of Mini-Blessings, said.
The light festival is a major fundraiser for the organization, bringing in about 30% of its annual operating budget, the rest coming from other small fundraisers, grants and private donations. Mini-Blessings uses miniature horses to provide equine guided activities in central Colorado. The organization is run by volunteers and their services are provided at no cost to participants.
“We have a couple of new displays this year to include a kayaking snow man and an elf rappelling down a rock face. We wanted to highlight activities that this area is known for,” explained co-founder Susan Shampine who made all the displays. “Lit with rope lights, the displays are built on a welded rod frame or attached to a livestock panel. It can take up to 300 cable ties, three rolls of electrical tape and 80 feet of rope light to make the larger displays.”
Interested in a fun holiday activity for the family? Grab the kids, hop in the car, and make the trip to McPhelemy Park Friday or Saturday evening. The entrance fee is $3/person or $10/car and will be collected at the entrance to the park. Enter the driving loop from the north on U.S. Highway 24. For safety, folks are asked to remain in their vehicles. All proceeds go to fund the programs of Mini-Blessings and to care for the horses.
