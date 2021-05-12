Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago, Colorado makers like Whitney Wood have encountered few chances to showcase their products and grow their businesses.
Wood creates wooden items, like hand-shaped charcuterie boards made of ambrosia maple or walnut. Normally, Wood sets up booths at the Horseshoe Craft and Flea Market or the Cherry Creek Arts Festival, where makers like her can sell their handmade goods. But those events have been seldom lately, and craft businesses are hurting, Wood said.
“After a lot of those festivals shut down, my husband and I thought, ‘Why aren’t there more places that sell locally-made products all the time?’” Wood commented.
This is the reason she and husband Tyler Wood opened Elevation Goods at 324 Harrison Ave. Now just over a month old, their store offers products from small businesses throughout Colorado, including home goods, clothing and some backcountry gear. Originally from Evergreen, the Woods are building a home in Twin Lakes and have been commuting to run the store.
Wood explained that when consumers buy locally-made goods, they are supporting an actual person who creates. She added that their products are often more sustainable than those offered on e-commerce websites like Etsy. They travel fewer miles from maker to customer and there is more transparency in what materials were used.
Buying from nearby makers also has a positive impact on local economies, she said. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, when shopping locally, 70 percent of spending stays in that area’s economy, whereas only 30 percent remains when shopping non-locally.
“I think during the pandemic a lot of people realized the importance of supporting your neighbor and buying locally,” Wood said. “I know a lot of the makers whose products we sell personally. They’re people I believe in and I love their stories.”
Among those makers is Natalie Legg of Void and Form Ceramics in Arvada. Legg makes coffee and tea mugs in a variety of neutral tones with hand-glazed details and textures. The store also features mugs by Ariana Richie with matching pour-over coffee makers, made in her studio in Fort Collins.
Denver-based designer Sara Schalliol-Hodge recently started offering her products at Elevation Goods. Schalliol-Hodge prints her art on bandanas, patches and posters.
Another Front Range company, Olive and Olde’s, is selling handmade zafus, or Japanese-inspired floor cushions. For every zafu sold, Olive and Olde’s has committed to planting one tree in its community.
Leadville residents Ned Warner and McKenzie Stock also have products for sale at Elevation Goods. Warner makes stickers and other products with his printed designs, and Stock offers a line of household goods, including tea towels.
In the future, Wood said she wants Elevation Goods to be a space where the community can gather for events or to create. The inside is large and open, with reclaimed wooden flooring and tables made of old wind turbine palettes.
“We’re so fortunate to have this space and it’s something we want to share,” said Wood, who added that Elevation Goods will soon start sending out a newsletter to highlight a different maker each week. “We’re just incredibly proud of these products and the people who made them.”
Elevation Goods is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wood encourages people to stop by the store or reach out over Instagram, where updates will be posted.
