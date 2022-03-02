The Lake County Recreation Department has a variety of activities for adults planned this spring. From team sports to individual activities, the recreation department has something planned for everyone!
Join Vikki Linder as she guides writers in Writing a Short Memoir. The story of a life would fill a book, but a good way to start that long, demanding journey is with a short memoir (10-20 pages). This dramatic short piece can be based on an experience with place, relationship, trauma or trip instrumental in defining participants’ unique self. In this four-week class (with a two-week break), participants will do writing exercises and discuss ways to re-contact old memories, create an “I” character, write riveting scenes and develop a story. The instructor will email out short memoir samples and suggest writing exercises and strategies to get participants started. The last class will be a structured workshop where writers will share their work with classmates in a supportive environment. Class dates will be March 8 and 15 and April 5 and 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake County Senior Center (LCSC). The cost is $35.
Ever look at a camera menu and wonder what all those cool icons mean? Have an owner’s manual that may as well be in another language? This three-hour workshop led by award-winning photographer Steve Sunday will teach participants how to immediately start harnessing their cameras’ vast powers. The focus will be on outdoor photography, but people and pet photography will be reviewed as well. Sessions will be held on March 13 or April 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. Classes will be held at LCSC, and the cost for each session is $30.
Not a beginner, but still want to learn more about cameras? Sunday will also teach a more advanced photography class for those who have taken one of his basic classes or those who know their cameras and just need some hints or a little more instruction. Participants in this three-hour workshop will improve their knowledge of their cameras, their skills and how to harness their cameras’ vast powers. The focus will be on outdoor photography, but people and pet photography will be reviewed as well. This session will be held on May 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at LCSC. The session cost is $30.
Ever wonder what plants live best at this altitude? Join the Lake County Recreation Department (LCRD) for Gardening 101 starting April 4. In this four-week session, participants will learn about outdoor gardens, flower beds and house plants. Participants will also get some hands-on work and will plant a variety of plants each week. The cost of this class is $50.
Looking for team sports or fitness activities? Keep reading!
Join LCRD for the third season of coed indoor soccer! Indoor rules will be used, with some possible modifications to be made at the captains’ meeting. All teams must be registered by March 7, and the league will start on March 13. The cost for this program is $300 per team.
Also starting soon is coed dodgeball. Teams of six will face off for 30 minutes of play during the spring league. This eight-week session will conclude with a double elimination tournament. Registration is limited to the first 10 teams and the deadline to sign up is March 9. The cost for this program is $150 per team.
Dance Fitness will start again on Friday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. beginning Friday, March 18 at the Sixth Street Gym. What better way to end the week than dancing for fitness on Friday morning? LCRD will offer an upbeat aerobic/dance class for all those wanting to have fun, get in shape and stay in shape! The cost is $50 for the session, and six participants must be enrolled for the class to run. If the class does run, LCRD will also offer a drop-in rate of $10.
Kim Pierron is back teaching Fit Happens on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m. Pierron will be sure to get participants’ hearts pounding with a mixture of cardio, strength and stretching in the Sixth Street Gym. The fee for this program is $6 to drop in, and punch passes are also available.
Last but not least, join Sarah Street on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Sixth Street Gym for Community Hatha Yoga. All abilities and levels welcome! Street’s classes focus on using breath and gentle movement to improve strength, posture, balance and flexibility. The fee for this program is $6 to drop in, and punch passes are also available.
For questions about adult programs, contact Felicia at ffederico@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7484.
Ready to register? Visit LCRD’s online registration site at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/home.
Call 719-486-7484, 7486, 7494 or check out LCRD’s website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation with questions about any programs or facilities.
