At approximately 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Leadville Police Department responded to an incident at 1516 Mt. Elbert Dr. that was later ruled a homicide.
The victim, a 61-year-old male whose name has not yet been released, was discovered deceased by responders upon arrival.
A suspect, Jared Brown, is currently in custody. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the victim was known by Brown. Lake County Sheriff Amy Reyes said there are indications that the incident is related to a mental health crisis, although further details have not yet been released.
