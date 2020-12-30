A new scholarship at Colorado Mountain College can help students that have earned college credits finish their degree.
The Finish What You Started scholarship is intended for people who are not currently attending college, but who may have earned enough credits in the past that they may be close to earning a degree. If it’s been more than a year since you took a college class, you’re likely eligible.
Students who take 12 credits or more may receive a scholarship of up to $500 per semester or $1,500 for three semesters.
To learn more, schedule an appointment with a CMC counselor. Prospective students can meet with a counselor to review credits, determine how close he or she is to earning a degree and qualifying for the scholarship.
You may be a lot closer to finishing that degree than you think. And with this scholarship, it’s more affordable than ever to Finish What You Started.
For more information, visit ColoradoMtn.edu/Finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.