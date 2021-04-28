After nearly 50 years of operation, the Lake County Aquatic Center is permanently closed. Over the decades, the facility has operated a recreation hub for senior citizens, Olympic athletes and youth learning to swim.
Last week, Lake County Government released a statement announcing plans to replace the aquatic center’s role in local recreation. The aquatic center’s staff members are currently working to shut down equipment and close up the facility.
“It’s devastating to lose that infrastructure,” Commissioner Kayla Marcella told the Herald. “But we’ve come to terms that it is gone beyond repair.”
Since December, the Aquatic Center has undergone a series of repairs to fix an unidentified leak in the liner of the pool. Three pool vendors, including the original installer, have recommended that the liner and gutter, which circulates and filters the water, be replaced.
In addition to these replacements, other facility upgrades are required to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and new regulations set forth by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Model Aquatic Health Code set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Needed renovations would cost upwards of $2.5 million, not counting the $280,000 spent on Lake County Aquatic Center maintenance issues over the past nine years. The recreation facility also spends about $180,000 in operating costs annually.
“Our long-term cost-benefit analysis determined that it’d be more beneficial to look for something new instead of fixing what we already have,” said Marcella. “We ask for a little bit of grace and patience as we work through this and explore different options.”
Currently, the Board of County Commissioners, the Lake County Recreation Advisory Board and the Lake County Recreation Department are in the early stages of updating the county’s Recreation Master Plan.
“The master plan will act as a steering document to determine what facilities, programs and service levels are desired by the community, guide in resource allocation and investments, and provide an action plan with clear goals and objectives,” read the statement released last week.
“We are at a place in time where a lot of our recreation facilities are dated and aging,” said Marcella. “This plan will allow us to envision a future for recreation.”
In the coming months, Marcella said the aforementioned stakeholders will begin surveying the community about their recreation needs. The Recreation Master Plan will then be drafted based on feedback and put in place at an undetermined time in 2022.
Funds can be allocated to address gaps in recreation once the Recreation Master Plan is in place. Marcella added that the county plans to apply for a grant with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to fund future recreation projects.
