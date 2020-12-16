In the early 1880s, the proprietors of the New York Bakery, finding Leadville saturated with competing bakeries, decided to leave the Carbonate City for the young town of Aspen, formerly Ute City. They left the first week of March 1881, loading all their equipment, including their sheet iron furnace, which could not be disassembled, onto wagons for the trip over the pass.
“The narrow tortuous and snow-walled trail that traverses Independence Pass between this city and Aspen has been heretofore considered passable only for jack trains and not for vehicles of any sort,” reads the Leadville Daily Chronicle article “A Big Oven.” “The major part in fact all of the road outside of this city consisted of a very narrow trench pressed down in the snow and walled on either side to the height of about six feet by the frigid element. This has been kept open during the winter by occasional travel, which has grown considerable brisker as spring advances.”
The wagon on which the oven rode was traded for a sleigh at Twin Lakes to make passage as easy as possible. Snow was shoveled on either side of the road and trees were cut and dragged away to clear the way for the heavily-burdened sleigh. Springtime travel quickly picked up, and a long train of wagons, burros and men soon accumulated behind the oven, but were unable to pass it due to the walls of snow on either side of the road. By the time the oven reached Independence, the bakers and all the people behind them had become so fed up that the big piece of machinery was dragged to the side of the road and abandoned.
This became the case all along the trail from Twin Lakes to the stage stop of Everett, then Independence, and on to Aspen. As wagons, sleighs and burros became stuck, baggage was abandoned at the side of the road for retrieval later when conditions were more favorable. This led to a significant problem with the theft of valuable — but incredibly heavy — ore from the side of the trail. The thefts went on for some time, and though a teamster named John Bowman finally pled guilty to grand larceny and was sentenced to one year in the state penitentiary in the latter half of 1884, thousands of dollars in ore disappeared and no other thieves were apprehended.
Two years after Hurst and Gadden first struck gold, Independence was a prosperous mining town. In one of the few pieces published in the Leadville Daily Chronicle with a named correspondent, Andrew J. White related his journey over Independence Pass to Aspen in mid-July 1881.
“In the distance just by a point of timber you can see a portion of Independence. The town forms one street along the bank of the creek, and contains twenty or thirty houses, mostly of logs. Burton & Reynolds have the only store in the town, and there is one hotel and a number of saloons. There is a population perhaps of three hundred, principally from Leadville, and all engaged more or less in mining… Mr. C. Hanson of Leadville has put up a saw mill at the head of the gulch, and is prepared to furnish all the lumber needed.”
By the beginning of 1882, Independence had grown to include seven restaurants, 24 retail establishments, three saloons and a local newspaper, the Independence Miner, edited by George C. Hickey, of which no editions are known to survive today.
As with so many other mountain communities built around mining, Independence had reached its peak and was beginning its steady decline. Gold production dropped precipitously into 1883 as most of the early veins were worked out. Miners and other residents began leaving Independence for nearby silver-rich Aspen. The seat of the newly-formed Pitkin County had more economic opportunities, with several thriving mining companies supported by wealthy eastern investors. Its mines produced silver, which the federal government was required to buy under the Sherman Silver Purchase Act to support the dollar. Aspen also had a milder climate — at Independence’s high elevation, the town, like the pass that today bears its name, was under heavy snow cover from late October to mid-May every year.
By 1888 the town’s population had declined to just 150 inhabitants. The Denver and Rio Grande railroad finally reached Aspen in November 1887, and was followed quickly by the arrival of the Colorado Midland in 1888, meaning ore and other supplies no longer needed to be routed through Independence and Twin Lakes to Leadville.
Finally, in winter of 1899, seven severe snowstorms cut the town off from the outside world. Residents ran out of food and other supplies, and when another storm hit, one of the worst in Colorado’s history, all but one decided to evacuate. Tearing the siding off their houses, they used the long planks as cross-country skis for the trip down the valley to Aspen. According to an archived page from AspenHistorySociety.com, the residents humorously billed their escape as the “Hunter Pass Tenderfoot Snowshoe Club Race,” with an entry fee of one ham sandwich each.
Despite brief resurgences in mining in 1907 and again in 1908, by 1912 the village of Independence was completely abandoned. That year the Farwell Stamp Mill caught fire, and most of what remained was taken for use as building materials elsewhere. Although some of the mining claims remained active at least up to the time of its listing on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, the remaining structures were left to deteriorate.
The first efforts to preserve Independence took place in the 1930s, when the Colorado Women’s Club, with the assistance of Civilian Conservation Corps labor, organized a program to replant the deforested slopes and end the avalanche danger to the remaining buildings.
Today, the site, complete with interpretive signage provided by the Aspen Historical Society, is cared for by the U.S. Forest Service. Just 28 log structures and nine foundations remain in the quiet wilderness, the last vestiges of the little town of Independence, founded on July 4, 1879, which added so much wealth to Pitkin County and gave one of the most famous mountain passes in the state its name.
In the next installment in its series on boom towns near Lake County and the Arkansas Valley, the Herald will take a closer look at Granite, the little town which briefly became the seat of Lake County in 1868, ten years before Leadville came into existence.
