The Lake County School District Board of Education revisited a discussion about the future of Lake County Intermediate School during a regular meeting last week. According to a report by the Colorado Department of Education, the building faces about $14 million in building repairs, with costs growing each year.
During last week’s meeting, the Board of Education voted to apply for a Building Excellent School Today (BEST) grant to either renovate Lake County Intermediate School (LCIS) or build a new school next to Lake County Elementary School. The board also voted to match funding from the BEST grant — should the district receive the award — through a voter-approved bond, which would appear on the November ballot.
According to Bethany Massey, superintendant for the Lake County School District (LCSD), the Board of Education will finalize the BEST application during a regular meeting in January with the hope of applying in February. LCSD Chief Financial Officer Paul Anderson said the district should receive a response to the application in late spring or early summer. The Board of Education will decide whether to renovate LCIS or build a new school at the January meeting.
According to the Colorado Department of Education’s (CDE) report on the current LCIS building, most of the recommended building updates should be completed by 2026. The recommended renovations include a new central station air handling unit, sewer and water updates and miscellaneous structural and technological repairs. CDE projects that the repairs could cost more than $18 million by 2026.
BEST grant applicants must include how their district would match funds from the grant. During a November regular meeting, the Board of Education discussed alternatives to a voter-approved bond. In the past, LCSD has utilized bonds for renovations at the high school and construction of the new elementary school. One alternative was a certificate of participation, which would pay for LCIS construction through annual payments from the district’s general fund.
The certificate of participation option sparked outrage among some local educators, who said increased pressure on the district’s general fund would stall efforts to increase teacher and staff wages in Lake County, which are among the lowest in the region. Last week, the Board of Education axed the certificate of participation option, citing a need for transparency and voter inclusion on public matters.
At the November meeting, Massey expressed concern about passing a bond, stating that some bond efforts have failed throughout Colorado. Last week, the superintendant clarified her remark by sharing state data with the board. According to the Colorado School Financial Project, nine school districts throughout Colorado sought bond passages to match BEST grants in 2021, five of which passed.
“Taking on a debt of this size isn’t something I feel comfortable doing as a representative to my voters,” said Board of Education member John Baker in supporting the bond option at last week’s meeting. “It feels like it’s a way to skirt voter approval ... I don’t love the way it comes across.”
During last week’s meeting, the Board of Education also heard a presentation from Lyn Eller of Hord Coplan Macht, the architecture firm behind the new elementary school, on what a new LCIS could look like. According to the 2019 LCSD Master Plan, campus consolidation is a goal of the district, meaning a new intermediate school would lie adjacent to the elementary school. Students would share already existing communal spaces at the elementary school, like the cafeteria, media room and gymnasium.
Eller mapped out a plan for a 34,000-square-foot addition to Lake County Elementary School. The proposed building is about a third the size of the new elementary school, which spans 106,000 square feet. The proposed LCIS building would stand two stories tall with 16 classrooms and a variety of resource rooms and offices. The building would connect to the elementary school so that students could share communal spaces.
Anderson told the Herald that the elementary school was designed to one day accommodate intermediate school students. While Massey said it’s too early to determine a daily schedule for students at the proposed new campus, Board of Education member Felicia Federico raised concerns about how students would share the space. In last week’s meeting, Federico stated that the merger could cause schedule disruption for special classes, such as music, art and physical education.
While the Board of Education determines whether to build a new intermediate school, the district is also discussing what to do with the current building. Anderson reported preliminary conversations with Commissioner Jeff Fiedler about the building’s potential to serve as a county asset. Anderson added that the Board of County Commissioners is open to further discussion, but that LCSD must first determine the district’s path forward.
