Just months after hearing the land beneath their homes would be posted for sale, residents of the manufactured home community behind Family Dollar in Leadville have rallied to purchase the land, ushering in a new era of sovereignty for the neighborhood of about 30 homes.
According to Cooperativa Nueva Union (CNU), a five-person board of residents who organized to purchase the land, the sale closed at the end of December for $1.6 million. The sale has garnered statewide attention as manufactured home communities throughout Colorado face similar situations. While some communities have encountered exploitation, the transaction in Leadville has largely been deemed a mutual success.
“Everybody is more calm than they were a few months ago,” said Josefina Chairez, treasurer of CNU. “We’re excited now that the sale has gone through. Nobody can come in and tell us to leave our homes. That was the biggest fear we all had.”
For Chairez and her neighbors, relocation from their community, one of the last strongholds of affordable housing in Leadville, was never possible. Not only are some of the homes in the park immobile, but many of the residents, who are predominantly Spanish-speaking, have young families and little savings, said Esther Soto-Arambula, a resident and former CNU member. Even if there were other affordable options locally, relocation would break up a closely-knit support system of families, some of whom have lived in the park for over 30 years.
CNU partnered with a number of organizations who helped facilitate the sale and received cooperation from the previous owner, Matthew Bransfield, who said it was always his intention to sell the land to the residents. A bill signed by governor Jared Polis in 2020, which mandates that manufactured home residents are given the opportunity to purchase the land their homes sit upon, also supported the effort.
To coordinate the sale with the residents, Bransfield contacted Thistle ROC, a Boulder-area organization that operates under the national group ROC USA, which helps manufactured home community groups purchase land. Andy Kadlec, program director for Thistle ROC, who worked closely with CNU on the sale, said his company signs a 10-year contract with neighborhood boards like CNU to ensure smooth transitions.
ROC USA Capital, the financing arm of ROC USA, helped CNU cover the $1.6 million through a multiple-year loan. In December, the Colorado Health Foundation, a private company based in Denver, granted CNU $1 million to cover a majority of the cost. Residents will pay back the remaining $600,000 through space rent fees, which increased by nearly $100 after the sale.
Despite an exhausting few months preparing for the sale, members of CNU feel they are ready for proprietorship of their community. Chairez reported a positive relationship with Kadlec, who, in addition to other assignments, helped organize a report on the neighborhood’s maintenance needs before the sale closed.
CNU then outlined a plan for neighborhood upgrades, although Zoila Saucedo, vice president of CNU, said there are no pressing issues. Chairez described projects that her community might see in coming months, including the installation of cement or paved roads and walkways instead of worn gravel, and a cleanup of alleyways between homes. CNU will collect a one-time fee of $100 from residents for neighborhood projects and maintenance.
At first, many residents of the community were skeptical of the process, although they still feared losing their neighborhood. They thought the partnership with Thistle ROC and the opportunity to buy the land was too good to be true, according to Chairez. CNU almost failed to garner enough resident support to pursue the sale, but after a strong campaign throughout the neighborhood, some residents came around. Now, Saucedo said peace is mostly restored and her neighbors are relieved.
For Chairez and Saucedo, the process of acquiring the land opened a flood of information and responsibility for them and CNU, but the end result has been mostly empowering. Saucedo told the Herald that she has never participated with an organization like she has with CNU. When the need arose, Saucedo volunteered her time and has been diligently attending biweekly meetings ever since. Despite an increasingly busy schedule, Saucedo said she is more willing to support other public matters now, given CNU’s demonstrated success so far.
“I hope our experience can inspire other communities out there who are going through the same thing,” said Chairez. “We were worried and stressed in the beginning, but at what’s happened. We have a saying in Spanish: ‘La union hace la fuerza,’ which means ‘Unity is strength.’”
Eudelia Contreras provided translation services in the reporting of this story.
