With federal funds earmarked for the Lake County Community Justice Center on the horizon, the Board of County Commissioners is soliciting bids for a project representative who will guide the justice center’s development over the coming years.
Last month, Senator John Hickenlooper, whose staff visited Lake County two weeks ago, announced a $158 million spending package in fiscal year 2022 for projects in Colorado communities. The proposal, which is awaiting Congressional approval, includes $3,575,000 for the community justice center. Commissioner Jeff Fiedler said the funds would cover roughly 15 percent of the overall project.
Meanwhile, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is finalizing the purchase of a 12-acre plot where the justice center is slated for construction. The plot, which is located at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Monroe Street, is currently owned by Union Pacific Railroad Company (UP). Fiedler said the BOCC hopes to close on the sale by the end of the year.
Since negotiations began with UP about two years ago, the price of the plot has fallen from $1 million to $100,000. Fiedler said the lowered price reflects a need for soil remediation work on the plot, which could cost around $500,000. The BOCC intends to minimize the amount of material transported from the plot by building around or above troublesome areas.
Fiedler added that nothing should stop the sale from closing by the end of the year. A recent land survey of the plot revealed minor issues related to encroachment by nearby property owners. The BOCC is currently conducting a final survey of the plot’s property lines before closing on the land.
After hiring a project representative, Fiedler said BOCC will hire an architect and engineer in early 2022, when design work for the justice center will start. Although design work is yet to begin, several local entities, including the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Combined Courts, have weighed in on space needs. The commissioner added that soil remediation work will begin as early in 2022 as the weather permits.
Fiedler said the $3,575,000, which is dependent on Congressional approval, would cover the initial planning phase and some construction of the justice center. The BOCC is also applying for other state and federal funding options. Fiedler said the scale of the project could rival the new Lake County Elementary School, which cost $34 million and spans more than 20,000 square feet.
