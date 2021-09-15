A group of thru-hikers on the Continental Divide Trail gathered at Freight last week for the 2021 Trail Daze event, a three-day celebration that culminated on Friday with talks from hikers Zelzin Aketzalli and Tyler Lau about outdoor equity.
Trail Daze, a free event which was partially supported by the City of Leadville and organized by local Groucho LeMieux, began on Wednesday with a “trail talk” quiz and ended on Friday with a group hike on the Continental Divide Trail (CDT). Later on Friday, thru-hikers and community members engaged in an hours-long discussion about equity in the outdoors that was prompted by the life experiences of Aketzalli and Lau.
“This is part of a sincere effort to get our community talking about outdoor equity,” said LeMieux. “Inequities in outdoor recreation exist in Leadville and we need to address them.”
Aketzalli, whose trail name is Quetzal, is the only Mexican to complete the Triple Crown, which includes the Appalachian Trail, the CDT and the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT). She began the feat in 2017 with the PCT after graduating from college in Mexico City, where she is from.
“I had this feeling that I wanted to do something different,” Aketzalli said. “At first, I thought I’d ride my bike to Argentina, but I made it about one day before my ass started to hurt. Then, someone told me about the Pacific Crest Trail.”
Aketzalli began her speech last week with a video highlighting the barriers that Mexicans face not only in outdoor recreation, but in many other facets of life. When she set out to attempt the PCT, she was immediately confronted with many of those same barriers.
“I had a heavy pack that was as big as I was that I worked so hard for,” said Aketzalli, who helped her family sell shoes at a stand in Mexico City. “And I didn’t know English at all. People would warn me about avalanches or other dangerous parts of the PCT, but I didn’t understand what they were saying.”
With little understanding of how to navigate and no experience with snow, Aketzalli set out to attempt the PCT. After 153 days of cold weather, river crossings that nearly killed her and bonds with other hikers that will last a lifetime, Aketzalli finished the trek and vowed to complete the Triple Crown.
“But when I got back to Mexico, no one would sponsor me,” said Aketzalli. “They said, ‘If a man hasn’t done it, what makes you think you can?’ But I did it. My bond with nature and the trial came after a long time. I want to show other Mexicans that they can be comfortable in the woods, that it’s safe, and that there’s so much nature can offer.”
Last year, the Herald profiled Aketzalli, who lived in Leadville last summer, and reported that she was working to extend the PCT into Mexico, a project that was put on hold due to an injury. But the thru-hiker said she will resume that effort soon and that there has been progress.
Lau, whose trail name is Prodigy, is the ninth person to complete the Triple Crown in one calendar year. During his speech, Lau echoed Aketzalli’s sentiments in that he didn’t recognize anyone like him when he first started hiking. Although he wasn’t born in Hong Kong, he is a dual citizen, and carried a Hong Kong flag with him during his Triple Crown accomplishment in 2018
While on the PCT in 2016, Lau recalls a particularly moving moment where he was climbing down a slab of slick rock after losing the trail and realized how easy it would be to slip and potentially die. That’s when he asked himself why he was really on the trail.
“That experience stuck with me because I thought there had to be more to all this than just walking in the woods,” said Lau.
After that experience on the PCT, Lau started Unfilter the Outdoors, an organization based in California that seeks to advance diversity in outdoor recreation by providing support to hikers who don’t fit the idea of “outdoorsy.” Lau raised money throughout his Triple Crown adventure for the organization that went toward scholarships, training programs and gear for hikers.
“My biggest fear was that no one cared what I was doing,” said Lau. “But I was wrong. People do care and there’s a lot to be done. Think of Leadville, surrounded by mountains, and how many kids of color are really climbing Elbert or Massive?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.