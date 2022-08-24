The City of Leadville and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners appointed two representatives each to serve on the Leadville/Lake County Regional Housing Authority.
The officials made the decisions during their regular meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The county’s representatives will be Commissioner Sarah Mudge and County Manager Tim Bergman. City Council decided on Councilmembers Tim Hill and Christian Luna-Leal.
The board now has three at-large positions remaining. Interested community members can complete an application at https://www.lakecountyco.com/housing and return it to housing@co.lake.co.us by Sept. 9. Each appointee will serve a two-year term, and the expected time commitment could be up to six hours a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.