The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department (LPD):
— On March 2, officers responded to a building on Harrison Avenue on a report of a suspicious person. Officers contacted and subsequently arrested Lesly Shelton, 45, for an outstanding parole violation warrant.
— On March 4, officers responded to East Ninth Street on report of a domestic violence situation. Valerie Jimenez, 44, was arrested for domestic violence and assault.
— On March 4, officers responded to West Second Street after receiving report of a possible assault. A welfare check was requested upon the officers’ arrival.
— On March 7, officers assisted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) in a warrant arrest at Lake Fork Mobile Home Park.
— On March 7, officers assisted LCSO in responding to a verbal dispute in the Safeway parking lot. Jorge Reyna of Leadville was arrested for violation of a protection order. Ashley Pacheco of Leadville was arrested on a warrant.
— On March 7, officers assisted LCSO in responding to a vehicle slide-off on Hwy. 300 and C.R. 11. Jorydan Doviak of Leadville was arrested on warrants.
— On March 10, officers assisted LCSO in responding to a domestic violence incident at Eagle’s Nest Apartments.
— On March 10, an officer stopped the driver of a vehicle due to his involvement in a domestic verbal argument. Ignacio Olivas, 32, of Leadville was issued a summons for driving under the influence.
— On March 12, officers assisted LCSO in responding to a traffic problem on Poplar Street.
— On March 13, officers responded to an accident on Poplar Street between a Colorado Department of Transportation plow truck and a passenger vehicle. No charges were filed due to snowy conditions.
— On March 13, officers responded to East Seventh Street on a report of a hit-and-run involving several vehicles. The case is currently under investigation.
— On March 15, officers conducted a traffic stop on East 11th Street. Jesus Gonzales-Perea, 24, of Leadville was cited for compulsory insurance and display of expired plates. He was also arrested on an active warrant.
— On March 15, officers were dispatched to Hemlock Street on an assault report. Cornelio Gurrola, 57, of Leadville was issued a summons for assault.
— On March 16, officers arrested Madison Downey, 29, of Leadville on an active warrant.
— On March 17, officers assisted LCSO on a traffic stop. David Wells-Gonzales of Leadville was arrested for felony warrants.
— On March 18, the LPD issued an arrest warrant for Tracey Moore, 26, of Leadville for failure to register as a sex offender.
— On March 19, officers responded to an abandoned dog call. Officers charged the owner of the animal with animal cruelty and the dog was taken to the Leadville/Lake County Animal Shelter.
— On March 22, an officer was dispatched to Elm Street on a theft report. The case is currently under investigation.
— On March 22, officers and LCSO deputies pursued a red Subaru Outback through Lake County until the sheriff called off the pursuit. Other agencies eventually took custody of the driver and vehicle outside of Lake County’s jurisdiction.
— On March 23, officers conducted a traffic stop on Maple Street. The driver, Wayne Fenimiore, 39, of Erie was arrested for violation of a protection order, driving under the influence and other related charges.
— On March 23, officers arrested Caleb Spears, 31, of Leadville for multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants.
— On March 25, officers wrote a summons for Megan Swisher, 41, of Leadville for failure to obey summons or notice.
— On March 25, officers responded to a report of a possible kidnapping on Harrison Avenue. Dwayne Tuttobene, 43, was arrested for kidnapping.
— On March 27, officers responded to a report of a vehicle accident that damaged a fence and tree on East Ninth Street. The suspect did not report the accident and left the scene.
— On March 30, officers were dispatched to Colo. 91 on a domestic dispute call. Following an investigation, Christopher Rabago, 27, of Leadville was arrested for violating a protection order.
— On March 30, officers assisted LCSO in responding to a report of harassment on North Poplar Street. Tyler Dibden, 30, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was arrested on an outsanding warrant.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat at editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
