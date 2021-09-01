Tyler Lyson (left) of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and Ian Miller of the National Geographic Society, shown out in the field, will present “The Colorado Fossil Discovery that Rocked the World” on Sunday, Sept. 19 as part of the Collegiate Peaks Forum series. The event will be held at the Salida Steam Plant, 200 W. Sackett Ave., in Salida. A reception at 5:30 p.m. (RSVP required) will be followed by the lecture at 7 p.m.