Amy Peters, Lake County High School’s cross-country and track and field coach for more than 15 years, was recently nominated as the high school girls cross-country coach of the year for Colorado, an award presented by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The award recognizes a boys and girls coach from each U.S. state based on their teams’ performances during the 2021 season. Peters, who led the Lake County High School girls cross-country team to a state championship last year, now joins 49 nominees in a national consideration for coach of the year, who will be named later this month.
“It’s taken a lot of work from coaches and athletes to build this program, and I think that’s starting to pay off,” said Peters. “I don’t coach in a bubble and I wouldn’t be here without my athletes, so it really has been a team effort all along. We’re in a really exciting place right now and we hope to keep going.”
Peters grew up near U.S. Airforce bases throughout the country. Her family moved often, but settled in Mississippi long enough for Peters to attend high school there. Originally a swimmer, Peters discovered cross-country in high school and quickly built a reputation as a runner.
For Peters, who said she has always been an athlete, running offered her a sense of confidence as she adjusted to new environments. “Running helped me stake an identity,” said Peters, who has stuck with the sport ever since — now as a coach.
In the early 2000s, Peters became the first woman in Lake County to coach the high school’s track and field team for boys and girls. At the time, she was already the high school’s cross-country coach for boys and girls also. Peters still coaches both teams today, but recalls a less-developed program when she started more than a decade ago.
Peters, who spent years garnering new athletes, describes her coaching style as tough, and her teams would probably agree, she said. She has high expectations but makes a point to celebrate each victory or improvement for her athletes. Peters is an advocate of “pack running” and attributes last year’s success with the girls cross-country team to a strong group mentality. “You’ll be faster together than individually,” Peters told the team.
In coming seasons, Peters wants to grow the cross-country and track and field teams even more. The coach added that she would like to see more Spanish-speaking and male athletes try out. And as the girls cross-country team returns with the same winning roster as last year, Peters hopes they can defend their state title.
“I know how powerful it is to have someone who believes in you and who values you as part of a team,” said Peters. “Now I get to pass that forward.”
