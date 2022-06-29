Eric Gurule, of Leadville, was found guilty last week of murdering his uncle and former boss Randy Flores in September 2020.
The jury deliberated only a few hours last week before finding Gurule guilty of first degree murder. He now faces life imprisonment. His sentencing is scheduled for July 29.
On Sept. 3, 2020, Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to a dispatch call in Stringtown and discovered Flores dead at his residence. After conducting an investigation, deputies arrested Gurule the following day. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) then became involved.
Flores was the owner of Pro-Electric, Inc., an electric services business in Leadville where Gurule was an employee. According to testimony given during the trial, Gurule murdered Flores after a work gathering held at Flores’ home on Sept. 2.
Jeremy Sandoval, another employee at Pro-Electric, said he left the gathering around 7 p.m., leaving Flores, Gurule and two others drinking. The two other witnesses said Gurule then “flipped a switch” and became confrontational. They left, leaving Gurule and Flores alone.
The next morning, when Flores did not show for a company meeting, Sandoval went to his residence and discovered numerous broken objects, holes in the walls, cabinet doors ripped off their hinges and Flores dead in his bathroom. He then contacted LCSO.
Upon questioning, Gurule admitted to being at the work gathering drinking beer, but he claimed he woke up the next morning in his own bed with dried blood on his hands and nose and no recollection of the night before.
During a voluntary interview with CBI following his arrest, agents noticed that Gurule had a swollen right hand, scratches on his arms, side and back, bruises on his right knee and a contusion on the left side of his forehead.
According to a pathologist’s report, Flores died from severe blunt force craniocerebral injuries, with rib fractures as a significant contributor. Given the evidence against him, the jury determined with little deliberation that Gurule was guilty.
“I would like to thank the efforts of law enforcement and particularly the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for the quick response and willingness to lead this investigation,” said Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum. “Our hearts go out to Mr. Flores’ family and the community, and we hope that this verdict can close at least this chapter in their grief for this overwhelming loss.”
