The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation welcomed Sara Edwards and Natalie Lord to their board of directors this month. Carl Schaefer returned for a second board term.
“The foundation would also like to express sincere appreciation to Stephanie Spong for her dedication, skills, and tireless service as former president and treasurer during her three-year board term, which concluded earlier this year,” President Mary Ann Graham-Best said.
The Tabor’s board members are part of the effort to revitalize the historic opera house and create a center for diverse arts and culture in the heart of Leadville.
Sara Edwards, also the Tabor’s community outreach coordinator, has performed weird experimental theater in Europe, curated an interdisciplinary arts festival in Seattle, sung her original music at contemporary museums and lounge bars and provided professional management, communications and development services for 18 years to nonprofit art presenters, art and preservation funders, civic groups and businesses and small theater companies.
Natalie Lord is a preservation architect and co-owner of Form+Works Design Group. She is currently relocating her business to Leadville. Her love of architecture began at the age of seven, after she stole her big brother’s Frank Lloyd Wright book. Lord received her Bachelor of Architecture from the NewSchool of Architecture and Design and her Master of Arts in Historic Preservation Planning from Cornell University.
Returning board member Carl Schaefer is a Leadville native and represents the City of Leadville as an appointed member of the foundation. Schaefer has been associated with the Tabor Opera House since the age of 14, either appearing on stage with the CYO Melodramas or as co-producer of the Crystal Comedy Company with his wife, Donna. The Crystal Comedy Company produced “High Comedy” Melodrama at the Opera House from 1985-1997.
Edwards, Lord, and Schaefer join an all-volunteer board including President Mary Ann Graham-Best, Vice President and Secretary Jenny Buddenborg, Treasurer and Eagle County Representative Greg Decent, Board Member and City of Leadville Representative Jane Gowing and Board Member and Lake County Representative John Edward Nelson. Community members are invited to volunteer by serving on a committee or on the board. For more information, email Graham-Best at President@TaborOperaHouse.net.
While the Tabor Opera House is now closed to tours for the season, work continues on its historic rehabilitation. Phase 1 of this multi-year project is repairing the most-damaged west and south exterior walls and windows to prevent water seepage and protect the building’s interior. Visit TaborOperaHouse.net to learn more.
