Get Outdoors Leadville! welcomes Venessa Saldivar as its new executive director this week. She will work remotely from Denver until her move to Leadville next month.
Saldivar, who was born in the mountain town of Tlachichila, Mexico, said her move to Leadville is a symbolic homecoming to elevation after time spent in San Francisco and Washington D.C. Saldivar has worked with youth and immigrant populations throughout her career and she looks forward to combining activism with her love of the outdoors.
When Saldivar was less than one year old, her family emigrated to Welches, a small town near the base of Mt. Hood in Oregon. Her parents worked as cooks and rarely had time or money for outdoor recreation, Saldivar said. They wanted a different path for their children.
At five years old, Saldivar’s father took her skiing. He rented boots and skis for her, and, wearing his black kitchen shoes and jeans, carried Saldivar up a beginner slope to avoid buying a pass. With thick socks for gloves, Saldivar remembers feeling exhilarated and terrified going down the hill, eventually stopping at a fenced area near the bottom. The father-daughter duo would repeat this for most of the day.
From then on, Saldivar became committed to the outdoors. “I drew a lot of strength and comfort from being outside,” she said.
Over time, Saldivar began to notice segregation in her town — how her parents and other immigrant families worked behind the scenes to keep nearby resorts running. When it came time to apply for college, Saldivar experienced difficulty accessing financial assistance because she was a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient.
These life experiences informed Saldivar’s decision to study social work at Concordia University in Portland, Oregon. Saldivar said she was drawn to social justice and wanted to work with immigrant and refugee communities. Meanwhile, she continued to snowboard, backpack and rock climb.
After college, Saldivar worked with children and youth in Portland who had been impacted by domestic violence and were at risk of dropping out of school. Saldivar also served as a program coordinator for the Burton CHILL Foundation, which brought students from Portland to Mt. Hood on the weekends to learn how to snowboard.
“I recall their wide eyes as they watched the grey of the city turn to deep forest green and then white as we rode up the mountain,” said Saldivar. “It reminded me that outdoor experiences are extraordinarily effective at teaching youth new transferable life skills, bolstering self-confidence and self-efficacy and connecting youth to themselves and others.”
Saldivar later began work at the American Immigration Lawyers Association, which brought her to the southwest Mexican border in 2014. There she worked with women and children who were migrating from Central America by the thousands. After that, Saldivar helped start a clinic in San Francisco for unaccompanied immigrant youth and families.
“My work in immigrant justice has taken me to many places,” said Saldivar. These places include Washington D.C. and eventually Denver, where she worked for the City of Denver’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs.
“Vanessa brings to our organization incredible professional experience as well as being an outdoors-woman,” said Becca Katz, interim executive director at Get Outdoors Leadville! (GOL!). “She is the human manifestation of what GOL! is all about.”
Katz added that GOL! has spent the last four years figuring out how to best serve its community. Now, with a new executive director, new gear library facility, and renewed $1.5 million grant from Great Outdoors Colorado, GOL! is ready for its second chapter.
