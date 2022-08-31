The Lake County Landfill/Recycling Center (LCLRC) will implement new operating hours in September.
Starting Sunday, Sept. 11, the landfill will be open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The recycling center will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. LCLRC will be closed Sunday and Monday.
Although the centers are closed at certain times, LCLRC maintains 24/7 drop-off locations for recycling near Community Field and Fire Station II.
