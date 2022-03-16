Evie Nooft

Evie Nooft races past a gate at Ski Cooper as part of the 2022 Rob Magazzu Memorial Cooper Cup.

 Photo by Nathalie Eddy

A crowd of local skiers came out to Ski Cooper over the weekend for the Rob Magazzu Memorial Cooper Cup, which took place on a bluebird day in Lake County.

More than 140 skiers age seven to 80-plus participated in the annual community event. Individuals posted their best time of two runs on the course.

Marty Slot, who raced in the men’s age 40-49 class, finished first overall with a time of 48.75.

Placing second overall was Kristian Popov, who raced in the men’s age 14-18 class. Popov posted a time of 49.76.

Mark Miller came in third overall. Miller, who raced in the men’s age 60-69 class, finished with a time of 49.84.

Placing fourth overall was Keira King, who raced in the women’s age 14-18 class. King crossed the finish line with a time of 51.13.

Luke Newberry, who also raced in the age 14-18 class for men, finished fifth with a time of 52.07.

2022 Rob Magazzu Memorial Cooper Cup Results

Place    Name    Class    Result

(best of two runs)

1    Marty Slott    40-49    48.75

2    Kristian Popov    14-18    49.76

3    Mark Miller    60-69    49.84

4    Keira King    14-18    51.13

5    Luke Newberry    14-18    52.07

6    Annie Cordova    30-39    52.16

7    Rinnen Borton    14-18    52.18

8    Helen Fiedler    11-13    52.50

9    Daniel McLoughlin    11-13    52.61

10    Tyler Harris    40-49    52.83

11    Alexander Popov    40-49    53.02

12    Zach French    30-39    53.04

13    Emily Charles    11-13    53.09

14    Aaron Peyrouse    40-49    53.24

15    Sean McLoughlin    14-18    53.49

16    Annie McFee    11-13    53.53

17    Evie Nooft    8-10    53.93

18    Gemma Nagel    14-18    53.97

19    Jason Claycomb    50-59    53.97

20    Matthew Baumgartner    19-29    54.32

21    Sydney Newberry    14-18    54.42

22    Wilson Anderson    11-13    54.96

23    Finnley Stanek    11-13    55.15

24    Troy Baker    14-18    55.15

25    Clara Kirr    14-18    55.18

26    Abigail Fennell    19-29    55.29

27    Chloe King    11-13    55.31

28    Maya Nagel    14-18    56.18

29    Ben Cairns    40-49    56.57

30    Matt Cairns    14-18    56.66

31    Kian Ward    11-13    56.71

32    Kevin King    40-49    57.68

33    Paul Anderson    40-49    57.78

34    Jaan Vehik    80+    58.08

35    Emily Dick    11-13    58.40

36    Jake Cairns    11-13    58.46

37    Chris Artemis    60-69    59.42

38    Hattie Mallozzi    8-10    59.58

39    Raelyn Boeve    8-10    1:00.21

40    Lyza Zoller    11-13    1:00.72

41    Logan Charles    14-18    1:00.91

42    Michael Jarocki    19-29    1:00.94

43    Owen King    8-10    1:00.97

44    Carrie Mallozzi    40-49    1:01.23

45    Ken Magazzu    70-79    1:01.58

46    Elisha Hedin    30-39    1:01.74

47    Tilly Kirr    11-13    1:01.97

48    Bode Wolin    14-18    1:02.03

49    William Dick    11-13    1:02.34

50    Sam Saunders    30-39    1:02.80

            

            

            

            

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.