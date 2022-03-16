A crowd of local skiers came out to Ski Cooper over the weekend for the Rob Magazzu Memorial Cooper Cup, which took place on a bluebird day in Lake County.
More than 140 skiers age seven to 80-plus participated in the annual community event. Individuals posted their best time of two runs on the course.
Marty Slot, who raced in the men’s age 40-49 class, finished first overall with a time of 48.75.
Placing second overall was Kristian Popov, who raced in the men’s age 14-18 class. Popov posted a time of 49.76.
Mark Miller came in third overall. Miller, who raced in the men’s age 60-69 class, finished with a time of 49.84.
Placing fourth overall was Keira King, who raced in the women’s age 14-18 class. King crossed the finish line with a time of 51.13.
Luke Newberry, who also raced in the age 14-18 class for men, finished fifth with a time of 52.07.
2022 Rob Magazzu Memorial Cooper Cup Results
Place Name Class Result
(best of two runs)
1 Marty Slott 40-49 48.75
2 Kristian Popov 14-18 49.76
3 Mark Miller 60-69 49.84
4 Keira King 14-18 51.13
5 Luke Newberry 14-18 52.07
6 Annie Cordova 30-39 52.16
7 Rinnen Borton 14-18 52.18
8 Helen Fiedler 11-13 52.50
9 Daniel McLoughlin 11-13 52.61
10 Tyler Harris 40-49 52.83
11 Alexander Popov 40-49 53.02
12 Zach French 30-39 53.04
13 Emily Charles 11-13 53.09
14 Aaron Peyrouse 40-49 53.24
15 Sean McLoughlin 14-18 53.49
16 Annie McFee 11-13 53.53
17 Evie Nooft 8-10 53.93
18 Gemma Nagel 14-18 53.97
19 Jason Claycomb 50-59 53.97
20 Matthew Baumgartner 19-29 54.32
21 Sydney Newberry 14-18 54.42
22 Wilson Anderson 11-13 54.96
23 Finnley Stanek 11-13 55.15
24 Troy Baker 14-18 55.15
25 Clara Kirr 14-18 55.18
26 Abigail Fennell 19-29 55.29
27 Chloe King 11-13 55.31
28 Maya Nagel 14-18 56.18
29 Ben Cairns 40-49 56.57
30 Matt Cairns 14-18 56.66
31 Kian Ward 11-13 56.71
32 Kevin King 40-49 57.68
33 Paul Anderson 40-49 57.78
34 Jaan Vehik 80+ 58.08
35 Emily Dick 11-13 58.40
36 Jake Cairns 11-13 58.46
37 Chris Artemis 60-69 59.42
38 Hattie Mallozzi 8-10 59.58
39 Raelyn Boeve 8-10 1:00.21
40 Lyza Zoller 11-13 1:00.72
41 Logan Charles 14-18 1:00.91
42 Michael Jarocki 19-29 1:00.94
43 Owen King 8-10 1:00.97
44 Carrie Mallozzi 40-49 1:01.23
45 Ken Magazzu 70-79 1:01.58
46 Elisha Hedin 30-39 1:01.74
47 Tilly Kirr 11-13 1:01.97
48 Bode Wolin 14-18 1:02.03
49 William Dick 11-13 1:02.34
50 Sam Saunders 30-39 1:02.80
