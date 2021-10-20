Lake County High School brought home a pile of hardware from the Frontier League Cross-Country Championships on Thursday, Oct.14 at Broomfield County Commons Park.
Because of a fatal accident on I-70, the team bus was forced to travel over Loveland Pass, which delayed their arrival. The team arrived at the meet 20 minutes before the start of the men’s varsity race.
Despite the abbreviated warm-up, Jace Peters took off with confidence. He led from start to finish, completing the 5K course in a new personal record (PR) time of 16 minutes and 51 seconds, almost one and a half minutes ahead of the second place finisher. For that dominant performance, Peters was named Male Runner of the Year.
Abel Gonzales also accomplished a personal best. His time of 20:06 was a 45 second improvement, and by placing 12th, Gonzales earned Honorable Mention All-League honors. Matthew Wilson placed 30th in 22:48, his second fastest time ever. Desmond Sandoval also turned in his second fastest time ever, finishing in 23:26 for 33rd place. Samuel Missey completed the team, finishing 43rd in 27:42.
As a team, the Panthers tied for fourth place out of the nine schools participating.
The Panther women demonstrated dominance in their team performance. All seven of the varsity team members achieved all-league honors.
Keira King, Adele Horning and Ella Bullock all finished as First Team All-League. They took second, third and fourth places respectively, with times of 20:43, 20:58 and 21:24. Violet Hill finished seventh in 22:02. Clara Kirr cut 26 seconds off her PR to reach 22:43 and ninth place. Brynna Lenhard, Indigo Olsen and a Middle Park High School athlete crossed the finish line at almost the same time. One tenth of a second separated Lenhard in 10th place and Olsen in 12th, and they both ended up with new PRs of 22:58. Hill, Kirr and Lenhard were named Second Team All-League, and Olsen earned Honorable Mention All-League honors.
Grace Bunch was the first female finisher in the junior varsity race. She dropped 34 seconds off her PR to finish in 24:25. Amara Olsen completed the course in 25:05, and Susie Bullock was close behind in 25:15. Senior Morgan Holm wrapped up her high school cross-country career with her second best time ever — 25:28.
Lake County women won the team competition by 22 points over Middle Park and received the Women’s Team Champion and Women’s Coach of the Year plaques.
Lake County’s high school teams will next participate in the 2A Region 1 meet in Lyons on Thursday, Oct. 21, where they will have the opportunity to qualify for the state meet.
