Three boys from Lake County High School raced at the Colorado High School Activities Association’s Nordic State Championships on Saturday. The event consisted of two races at the Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge, a five kilometer classic race in the morning and a three km skate race in the afternoon. Both races were individual starts due to COVID-19 precautions.
The event was limited to 75 racers, with spots on each team allocated based on the previous year’s results. Lake County had three racers competing: Jace Peters, Matt Cairns and Josiah Horning.
Peters saved his best race of the season for the state meet, placing on the podium in fifth. He barnstormed out of the gate and did not let up on the long double pole sections of the course. Cairns fought through the tough striding conditions to place 38th. Horning rounded out the scoring in 47th place.
Athletic Director Mike Vagher noted, “Jace is a remarkable all-around athlete. He demonstrated his prowess in Nordic skiing today, but he is also a member of our alpine program and plays basketball.”
In the skate race, Peters once again led the team with an 11th place finish. Cairns showed his strength in skating and worked the long V-2 sections of the course to place 24th. Horning finished in 59th place.
“I gave it all in the classic race, so I was just doing the best I could to hang on in the skate race,” commented Peters at the end of the day. “It was a good day, though.”
For both the classic and skate races, the Panther boys placed eighth as a team. Since all three boys also race on the alpine team, they will next head to Steamboat Springs on Tuesday for the state skimeister championships. This year, the skimeister competition will take place as a one-day, four-event challenge.
