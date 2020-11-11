Lake County’s two-week COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased slightly in recent weeks, dropping from 11.7% to 10.6%.
And in the last week, from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19. Twenty active cases were being monitored by the agency as of Nov. 9.
As of Tuesday, Lake County remained under Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) “Safer at Home Level 2: Concern” risk category alongside Eagle, Pitkin and Chaffee County. Summit County moved up to “Safer at Home Level 3: High Risk” last week, due in part to its most recent two-week positivity rate of 16.1%.
City and county officials met with CDPHE last week to discuss the county’s COVID-19 infection data and mitigation plan in an effort to keep Lake County at the Level 2 protection status. LCPHA reported in a press release about the meeting, which was closed to the public, that 70% of Lake County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have been associated with private social gatherings or household transmission.
CDPHE is allowing Lake County to remain at Level 2 for the time being. The local and state agencies will meet again this week to discuss updates and Lake County remains at risk of being elevated to Level 3 by the CDPHE.
Last week, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided to close the Lake County Courthouse to the public from Nov. 9 through Nov. 20. LCPHA recommended the closure as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19. The BOCC’s decision to close the courthouse did not take place during a public meeting.
“These plans are intended to complement the BOCC’s authority for day to day oversight and operation of county facilities, which do not require a formal meeting or public notice,” Commissioner Kayla Marcella told the Herald.
The City of Leadville followed the county’s lead and has similarly closed City Hall to the public from Nov. 9 through Nov. 20.
LCPHA asks residents to continue to wear face coverings in public, follow social distancing guidelines, practice good hand hygiene, stay home if sick, get tested if symptomatic and limit gatherings to people within a given household.
In other news, LCPHA hosted a drive-through flu vaccination clinic on Saturday. The agency dispensed its available vaccine stock within a few hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.