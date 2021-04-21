The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum is hosting a free day at the museum on April 24 to honor the community and celebrate the new name and logo for its gift shop. The Miner’s Pick name and logo were chosen from entries in recent contests. The new logo will be revealed at 9 a.m. that day.
The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum (NMHFM) and Miner’s Pick are hosting this full-day event to offer its artists, authors and craftsmen a special opportunity to connect with the community and rebound from a challenging year.
The day includes special guest visits by artists and authors, mineral and gem collectors, and other craft displays. Local geologist and historian Fred Mark will identify rocks and mining collectibles for curious parties during a game called “What’s in your backyard?” Please note that Mark will not be doing appraisals.
Colorado School of Mines Professor Priscilla Nelson will also be present to talk about her personal art collection, which will be on sale for the benefit of NMHFM and a Colorado School of Mines scholarship fund. Mary England and Steve Schwochow, who won the logo and naming contests, will be present during the logo reveal.
Visitors can check out the new Miner League Baseball exhibit, get a first look at new merchandise, see some one-of-a-kind mineral specimens, and register for door prize drawings. There will also be an opportunity to bid on a “Leadville Date Night,” which will include dinner, drinks and desert at some of local hot spots.
To ensure a fun and safe environment, please plan to wear a facemask and follow six-foot distancing requirements from those not in your immediate party. The event is free for anyone who brings in a copy or a screenshot of the advertisement in the Herald Democrat (you can even find one on the museum’s website at www.mininghalloffame.org/events) and runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.
For more information, please call 719-486-1229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.