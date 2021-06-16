Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum has halted the prosecution of cases where Sam Reynolds, a former detective with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, was the sole law enforcement agent on scene.
In a memorandum McCollum issued to Sheriff Amy Reyes on May 7, McCollum expressed “grave concern” about Reynolds’ “fitness for duty,” citing “abhorrent behavior” in a number of cases involving excessive uses of force and a lack of care for his duties as a law enforcement agent.
Reynolds resigned from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) last month following McCollum’s memorandum. He then sought employment with Lake County Probation, but was not offered a position.
Currently, McCollum is reviewing 10 cases from 2015 to 2020 in which there was not another officer to corroborate Reynolds’ account of events. McCollum added that some of those cases could be dismissed upon review.
“This was a prudent step that I needed to take for the integrity of cases that former Deputy Reynolds was involved in,” said McCollum. “I was concerned for his psychological fitness for duty.”
In her memorandum, McCollum addresses several statements that Reynolds made during his time as a detective, including “bragging about physical fights (Reynolds) has been in with suspects, one being a juvenile.”
McCollum also cites statements in which Reynolds expressed a “lack of desire to remain a police officer” and “a lack of care and concern about responding to calls for service.” According to McCollum’s memorandum, Reynolds told a fellow officer that “he has made it a point to not talk to anyone at calls for service, for the purpose of being able to forego having to write any reports.”
In addition to statements Reynolds allegedly made, McCollum cites an instance of unlawful search in a case that was ultimately dismissed because of “blatant constitutional violations” that Reynolds committed, according to McCollum.
Of particular concern for McCollum is Reynolds’ excessive use of force and the statements made after a May 2020 case involving defendant Joseph Toro-Zaldivar.
The Herald published an account of the incident in June 2020 revealing that Reynolds pulled Toro-Zaldivar over because the detective knew he did not have a valid Colorado driver’s license. The traffic stop escalated when Reynolds allegedly saw Toro-Zaldivar reach for a long, silver object, leading Reynolds to pull Toro-Zaldivar from the car.
A video recorded by Toro-Zaldivar’s passenger, Sergio Mata-Argueta, showed the heated physical altercation that ensued, including Reynolds’ use of a choke hold and LCSO Deputy Anthony Wyma’s use of pepper spray on Toro-Zaldivar, who struggled against the officers’ attempts to subdue him.
According to McCollum’s memorandum, Reynolds only stopped hitting Toro-Zaldivar when another responding officer told him to stop. It was later revealed that Toro-Zaldivar did not have a weapon in his vehicle as per an investigation and ruling on the case by Fifth Judicial District Judge Catherine Cheroutes.
In a statement Reynolds allegedly later made to Fifth Judicial Deputy District Attorney Lauren Crisera about the incident, which McCollum cites in her memorandum, Reynolds indicated that had the other officer not intervened, he would have “hit the defendant until his fist went through the defendant’s skull.”
Reyes told the Herald that she was aware of the concerns in McCollum’s memorandum before May when the letter was issued. She added that the matter was handled internally and that Cheroutes ruled in November 2020 that Reynolds used appropriate force against Toro-Zaldivar, given that the defendant resisted arrest.
McCollum countered Reyes in explaining that she is not only reviewing the case for appropriate use of force, but also for the comments that Reynolds allegedly made afterward.
Although McCollum has assisted in the prosecution of former Lake County law enforcement agents in the past, this is the first time she has halted the prosecution of cases because of an officer.
“Mr. Reynolds has demonstrated a lack of care and concern for his duties and has failed to accept the responsibilities of the role,” said McCollum. “I don’t want an officer in my jurisdiction who doesn’t care about his job.”
Reynolds could not be reached for comment.
