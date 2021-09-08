The Lake County High School girls volleyball team won last week’s match against Buena Vista High School.
The away, non-league match took place on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and finished with a score of 3-0 with the Panthers dominating each set.
This week, Lake County’s team played Salida High School on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The team’s next match is away on Tuesday, Sept. 21 against Middle Park High School of Granby.
So far this season, the Panthers have a winning record of 5-1.
