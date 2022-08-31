On Saturday, Aug. 27, volunteers from the Friends of Twin Lakes (FOTL) coordinated with the Leadville Ranger District for a cleanup day at the historic Interlaken property.
Located on the remote south beach of Twin Lakes, some volunteers hiked to Interlaken on the Colorado Trail, while others crossed the lake in kayaks and boats. A handful of volunteers were ferried by the Interlaken Boat Tours pontoon boat.
Each summer, large swarms of locals, visitors and thru hikers stop to visit the property, a once famous location that rivaled Colorado’s most exclusive hotels. Built in 1895, James Dexter’s summer home on the Interlaken property still contains all of its original floors, walls, ceilings and architecture.
Volunteers removed overgrown weeds and trash from the landscape surrounding the historic building while others cleaned the interior and exterior of the cabin.
On the following day, Sunday, Aug. 28, FOTL hosted its annual picnic at the historic schoolhouse near the village. A crowd of more than seventy community members attended the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.