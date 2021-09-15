Ballet Folklórico, a folkloric dance workshop for children six to 11 years old, will come to Leadville this Saturday, Sept. 18 from 5-8 p.m. at The Old Church. The bilingual night of Mexican arts, crafts and dance will be hosted by the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation, the Tabor Youth Collective and Radio Futura.
Visiting artist and founder of Ballet Folklórico Sara Perez will lead the event.
Perez was born in Puebla, Mexico, and is the proud mother of two daughters. Perez loves to embrace the traditions and culture of Mexico, and discovered dance at the young age of seven. Upon moving to the United States, Perez began taking classes with the Texas Dance Company in which her daughters have participated.
Ten years ago Perez founded Ballet Folklórico in the city of Elgin, Texas for her daughter America and for the Elgin community. In 2015, Perez founded the organization “Inspira Mujer,” which provides personal development workshops for women free of charge through the assistance of volunteer collaboration. “It is a great honor to share with you and your family a glimpse into our culture,” Perez said.
The event schedule is as follows:
— 5 p.m.: Arts and crafts activities for children six to 11 years old.
— 5:30 p.m.: Folklórico dance for ages six to eight years old.
— 6:30 p.m.: Folklórico dance for ages nine to 11 years old.
—7:15 p.m.: Showcase of dance and a fiesta potluck. Snacks will be provided, but the hosts invite participants to bring something to share.
Participants’ parents or guardians will be asked to sign a waiver at the beginning of the workshop. Participants are asked to wear dress shoes, and masks are required throughout the event.
Space is limited. Please RSVP by Sept. 16 at bit.ly/TYCFolklorico. Call Christina Reveles for bilingual registration support at 970-333-0231.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. at The Old Church, 815 1/2 Harrison Ave., this Saturday.
