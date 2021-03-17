Former Lake County School District teacher Sally Glaser was acquitted of several felony charges on Tuesday, nearly two years after she was first arrested over child sexual assault allegations.
A local jury acquitted Glaser of six charges, including two counts of sexual assault on a child, two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, one charge of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust - pattern of abuse, and one count of child abuse.
Glaser was arrested in April of 2019 after a former preschool student under her care at The Center Early Childhood Programs came forward with allegations of sexual assault.
In the complaint, the student alleged that Glaser regularly escorted her to the bathroom, where Glaser would restrain and sexually assault her.
While investigating the claims, local law enforcement saw connections between the 2019 allegations and an earlier case against Glaser investigated by the Leadville Police Department in 2012.
Another student had come forward in 2012 with claims that Glaser had sexually assaulted her while she was a student at The Center. Glaser was removed from her position at the school, but no criminal charges were brought at the time.
Investigators noted several important similarities between the two accounts. Both students were similar ages when the alleged events took place, both were part of primarily Spanish-speaking households, and both told investigators similar stories alleging comparable abuses by Glaser, prosecutor Stephen Potts of the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.
Given the likeness, the two allegations merged into one case in 2019 and were tried together in Lake County District Court over the last week. The proceedings marked the court’s first jury trial since COVID-19 caused the court to close last spring.
Jury selection
On March 9, a jury was selected in an expedited process meant to limit the amount of time potential jurors were required to be in proximity.
With jurors seated throughout the courtroom to allow for social distance, attorneys delivered their opening statements to the court and those viewing the proceedings remotely.
Opening statements
“It’s about a violation of trust,” Potts said of the case against Glaser during the prosecution’s opening statements.
Countering Potts’ narrative, Chip Cutler, Glaser’s defense attorney, told jurors it was “virtually impossible” for Glaser to have had access to individual students in a bathroom at The Center, and disputed the prosecution’s characterization of the allegations.
Witness testimonies
The following day, Potts and Lauren Crisera, prosecutors with the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, began calling witnesses. Each witness took the stand in clear plastic masks meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to allow the jury to see their faces.
The sister of the alleged victim involved in the 2012 allegations was the first to take the stand. She testified to her sister’s change in behavior around the time of the supposed wrongdoing.
Immediately following her testimony, the alleged victim herself, who is now 14 years old, testified. Through tears, she told the court about her experience nine years prior. The second, younger alleged victim took the stand later that day to testify in response to the 2019 allegations.
Over the next several days, the prosecution called medical professionals, investigators and family members to corroborate the girls’ claims.
Investigators from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation testified to physical evidence obtained in the course of the investigation, and an investigator from the district attorney’s office explained the layout of the school’s bathrooms.
A forensic investigator testified to interviews conducted with both of the alleged victims, sharing details about the experiences the two girls voiced in separate interviews carried out during the investigations.
Dr. Lisa Zwerdlinger was called to testify as a medical professional who examined one of the alleged victims in the course of the investigation, saying she identified “non-accidental trauma” on the child’s genitals.
Following more than two days of witness testimony, the prosecution rested its case against Glaser on Friday.
That afternoon, Cutler moved for an acquittal on the grounds that the prosecution had failed to establish that sexual contact had taken place and that no physical evidence had been provided to sufficiently establish the claims against Glaser.
“The evidence to the contrary exists and refutes the statements of these children,” Cutler told Fifth Judicial District Judge Catherine Cheroutes in explaining his motion for acquittal.
Cheroutes ultimately denied the motion, and the trial resumed Monday.
The defense launched its argument that morning by calling several employees of The Center to testify to the procedures of the school, including how teachers are trained in regard to bathroom protocols.
Cutler continually returned to the idea that Glaser could not have been alone with students in bathrooms at The Center given the school’s rules. He also noted that the equipment the district required her to carry, including a fanny pack and walkie talkie, would have occupied her hands and prevented her from committing such acts.
Cutler also argued Glaser was physically incapable of restraining a child at the time of the 2012 allegations as she was undergoing recovery from a medical procedure.
Cutler further asserted that Glaser’s role as a lead preschool teacher would have prevented her from being physically present in the area of the school where the children claim the abuses happened.
The verdict
The jury went into deliberation Tuesday afternoon after hearing closing statements from the prosecution and the defense.
Around 3:30 p.m. the jury informed Cheroutes that the group had reached a verdict. Cheroutes then announced that the jury found Glaser not guilty of all charges.
