The Lake County High School girls Nordic team competed at the Colorado High School Activities Association’s state championships at Snow Mountain Ranch on Feb. 17 and 18. On Thursday, the skiers raced an individual-start five-kilometer skate race, and had to push through rolling climbs and a cold headwind.
Rose Horning skied away from the competition, winning the skate race by more than a minute. The victory marked her second individual state championship to go along with her classic title from last winter.
Ella Bullock fought all the way to the finish and placed second by less than a second. Brynna Lenhard passed a group of skiers who started in front of her en route to a 19th place finish. Susie Bullock finished in 26th and Violet Hill finished a few seconds behind in 33rd. Clara Kirr placed 35th, Keira King finished in 36th and Indigo Olsen placed 40th out of the 62 racers.
On Friday, the girls competed in a mass-start 5K classic race. Bullock charged off the start and fought for the lead throughout the entire course. She and Sylvia Brower from Middle Park High School ran away from the rest of the competition. In the end Bullock placed second, over a minute ahead of third place.
Lenhard was next across the line, using her strong double pole to charge through the last kilometer and place 16th. Susie Bullock and Hill were right behind, charging into the finish in 18th and 19th. Kirr notched her first top 30 finish of the year in 29th, Avery Milne placed 32nd and Olsen moved up a few spots from the day before to place 36th.
As a team, the girls placed second on Thursday with 162 points to Summit High School’s 170. The team placed third on Friday, but ended in second when combining the results from both days of competition. The championship event combines finishes from both Nordic and Alpine, and for the two days the ski team as a whole placed sixth.
At the awards ceremony, the Lake County High School Nordic team was awarded a fifth place plaque for their league results from the regular season. In addition, Horning and Ella Bullock were named to first team all-state, and Elona Greene was named to second team all-state.
Many of Lake County’s skiers will head to the skimeister championships in Steamboat Springs on March 1.
