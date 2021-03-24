Earlier this week, the U.S. Forest Service White River National Forest approved a proposal from the cities of Aurora and Colorado Springs to conduct geotechnical evaluations in the Homestake Valley about 20 miles north of Leadville.
The authorization allows the cities to drill 10 bore samples up to 150 feet deep using a small rubber-tracked drill rig, as well as collect geophysical data using crews on foot. In total, a little more than a half-mile of temporary roads will be necessary. Work is expected to begin in late summer 2021.
This preliminary geotechnical work will help the cities determine whether Homestake Valley is a feasible location for a potential reservoir. The cities hold water rights in the Upper Eagle River Basin and are parties to the 1998 Eagle River Memorandum of Understanding to develop a joint water use project in the basin.
“Our analysis and approval only apply to the limited geotechnical investigations,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “If we were to receive a proposal for a reservoir in the future, it would be subject to a detailed environmental review with multiple opportunities for public involvement.”
The cities’ proposal met the criteria for an evaluation under a “categorical exclusion” — a less detailed analysis than an environmental assessment that is used for proposals such as short-term geophysical investigations.
“We took a hard look at potential impacts, which we expect will be short-term. The approval includes a number of stipulations to minimize impacts,” Veldhuis said.
The authorization, maps and additional background for the project are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58221.
