The Board of County Commissioners and Leadville City Council held a joint public work session Monday night to discuss community guidelines, a working document that will determine who can access future affordable housing units in Lake County and how those units will be developed.
Roughly a dozen Leadville and Lake County citizens attended the work session, which was held at Colorado Mountain College’s Coronado Cafe, and several more participated virtually. The meeting lasted for two hours and heard concerns and ideas about housing from a variety of those who participated
Michael Yurman, disaster recovery planner for the Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD), presented on a number of topics related to community guidelines at the meeting, which was meant as the first of three that the group in attendance has scheduled in the coming weeks.
Monday’s meeting served as the continuation of the city and county’s joint effort to secure affordable housing units in Lakes County. In late 2021, the City of Leadville and Lake County received a $65,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) for affordable housing development planning.
The city and county then contracted with SCEDD to help facilitate the planning phase and apply for additional funding. Currently, the city and county are pursuing a $1 million DOLA implementation grant for development. In November, Yurman told the Herald that Lake County could see new affordable housing units by 2024 if the city and county receives the implementation grant.
Jacki Whelihan, Leadville and Lake County’s housing director who began in the role earlier this month, started the meeting with a brief presentation. She said the work session was meant to open up the discussion about community guidelines and push the group closer to hopefully securing the $1 million implementation grant.
Whelihan also reported recent statistics that highlight Lake County’s housing crisis. During the meeting, participants referenced the same statistics and others and shared stories that reflect them — all in an effort to convey a sense of urgency when it comes to addressing affordable housing.
According to Whelihan’s presentation, there are currently 10 homes for sale within Leadville city limits. The least expensive of the homes, which was built in 1898 and has undergone a partial remodel since, is listed at $399,900. Additionally, there are only three homes for sale under $700,000.
Whelihan added that the current median home price in Leadville is $522,000 or roughly $322 per square foot. These statistics grossly contradict Lake County’s average wage of $47,031 and area median income of $51,500.
The lack of housing stock and high prices have contributed to a labor shortage, said Whelihan, who added that there are more than 50 local job listings right now just between the city, county and Lake County School District (LCSD). St. Vincent Health CEO Brett Antczak, who spoke at Monday’s meeting, said his company is also hiring multiple positions.
Following Whelihan’s introduction, meeting participants discussed a few topics related to community guidelines under the direction of Yurman, who led the duration of the work session. Yurman said BOCC and the City of Leadville will now develop a draft of the community guidelines to be voted on later this spring.
Who qualifies?
Although there were no action items attached to Monday night’s agenda, participants discussed topics that a finished version of the community guidelines will address, such as who will qualify for future affordable housing units.
Yurman, who has worked on housing in similarly-positioned towns like Crested Butte, said that essential service providers are typically prioritized for available units. Meeting participants drafted a list of local entities whose employees might qualify as essential service providers, including Lake County, the City of Leadville, LCSD, St. Vincent General Health, Advocates of Lake County and the U.S. Forest Service.
The group then discussed a tier system that would inform the prioritization of those applying for housing. For instance, any essential worker in Lake County might be considered in the first tier and employees working in Lake County making 120 percent area median income might be in the second tier. The tier system examples presented at the meeting had five total tiers.
Meeting participants also voiced favor for a lottery system that would apply to each tier, a policy Yurman said is common. The lottery system would give applicants in each tier a certain number of chances to attain an available unit, depending of their salary, seniority in Lake County and other factors. “Almost everything system I’ve helped develop has had a lottery system that spans multiple tiers,” said Yurman.
Those who attended the work session also advocated for who in Lake County should be prioritized, wherein emerged a robust conversation about Lake County’s workforce. Kimberly Jackson, a Leadville resident, said local government leaders should prioritize those who have lived in Lake County for several years.
Yurman also asked whether applicants who work out-of-county should be prioritized. City council member Christian Luna-Leal highlighted Lake County’s status as a “bedroom community,” meaning approximately 70 percent of the county’s workforce commutes out-of-county. “We absolutely need to help this group build equity in a community they’ve lived in for years,” said Luna-Leal. “We shouldn’t punish those who can’t find a job in Lake County.”
Next steps
Following Monday night’s work session, the group will meet in April to discuss the formation of a regional housing authority, which will oversee the community guidelines and other tasks. Although Whelihan will likely head the authority, Yurman cautioned that it takes a team to roll out new housing programs.
Formation of a housing authority would also assist in furthering the effort to secure housing. The authority is needed for future appeals, implementation of a housing program and the development of publicly-owned lands in Lake County, an inventory of which is currently underway.
Meanwhile, BOCC and the City of Leadville will trade drafts in developing the official community guidelines, which are meant to be fluid, said Yurman, and change with every project.
The next public work session on housing is Thursday, April 21 at Colorado Mountain College’s Coronado Cafe. A virtual option for participation will be offered.
