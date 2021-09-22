When Iretta Bell was 16 years old in 1959, she decided on a whim that she would run that year’s Pack Burro Race in Leadville. After a triumphant win, Bell, who visited Leadville for the first time in many years this summer, joined a tenacious lineage of early women racers who dominated the famed competition throughout the 1950s.
Bell, whose last name was Jackson at the time, grew up in Denver, but came to the high country often to ski. Her sister, who was married to Heiku Kuhn, a Lake County School District sports coach, had run the burro race in 1958 and convinced Bell that she would probably do well, given her early life as an athlete.
After a big breakfast at the Golden Burro Cafe, Bell’s sponsor for the race, the 16-year-old lined up with her burro, Wooly Bear, who was raised in Leadville by a family friend, Jim McPherson. In the week prior to the 1959 race, Bell stayed with McPherson to train and bond with Wooly Bear.
“I wasn’t really in it to win,” Bell told the Herald this summer. “I just wanted to run.”
Although women had been running the burro race since 1951, there wasn’t an official women’s division until 1955. Even four years later, when Bell entered the race, only a handful of women surrounded her, including Stella Smith, a rancher from Rosita and four-time winner of the race. Bell was determined to stay close to Smith and her burro Jackie throughout the race.
Bell and Smith quickly pulled ahead of the other women. For miles, Bell and Wooly Bear trailed Smith. Then, it started raining, soaking Bell and Wolly Bear to the bone. At one point, Bell shook out her rain jacket and spooked Wooly Bear into running off trail toward an open field. After coaxing Wooly Bear, the pair got back on course and passed Smith. Bell ran beside her burro for the rest of the race, spinning her rope in quick circles to keep Wooly Bear moving.
When Bell crossed the finish line first for women with a time of 5:23:49, according to the Aug. 3 1959 Carbonate Chronicle, she was exhausted, out of breath and her stomach hurt. A reporter approached to ask Bell a question, and before she could respond, a surge of nausea came over her, leaving that morning’s big breakfast on the reporter’s pants and shoes. Seven minutes later, Smith and burro Jackie finished second.
“Wooly Bear was a good burro and we ran hard that day,” said Bell. “I knew before the race Stella would be a tough competitor. It was really something to be able to run with her.”
Before entering the 1959 burro race, Bell had heard many stories of women runners before her, mostly from her sister, including one woman who had glued facial hair to her face in order to run before women were allowed. In P. David Smith and Lyn Bezek’s book “On The Backs of Burros,” the authors uphold this tale. According to their book, only runners with beards could enter the race in the early 1950s. To get around the requirement, Edna Miller, an Alma native, made a beard out of her burro’s tail and fastened it to her face for the 1951 race.
Miller, who became the first woman to run the burro race in 1951, although under alias, according to “On The Backs of Burros,” went on to run in 1952, when she was again the only woman. After the beard maneuver in 1953, Miller ran in 1954 along with three women, Beverly Weeks, Eve Perkins and Jackie Smith, according to the Carbonate Chronicle. In 1955, the first year that women ran in their own race, Miller, a 52-year-old grandmother, finished third.
The 1955 race was also Stella Smith’s first burro race, which she won. Of the 40 entrants that year, 10 were women, according to “Wild Burro Tales: Thirty Years of Haulin’ Ass” by Hal Walter. Smith trained with her husband Walter, who had several wins throughout the 1950s for the men’s division. Smith went on to take second in 1956, finishing ten minutes behind Helen Glavinick, a 23-year-old Leadville native. Smith then won in 1957 and 1958, but while the men continued to win $700 for first place, Smith’s award dropped from $700 in 1955 to $300 in 1957 and 1958.
Smith’s winning streak ended in 1959 when Bell entered the race, but the now-retired English teacher who lives in Denver said she takes pride in having her name among other women’s on the burro race winner’s plaque in Fairplay. Although 1959 was Bell’s only race, she said she remembers that day like it wasn’t long ago.
“It was such a great experience with the burros everywhere and the kindest people,” said Bell. “I’ll never forget it.”
