Lake County High School has a history of dominance in cross-country. The Panthers have collected 28 state championship team titles through the years — more than any other school in Colorado. The last state title the Panthers earned was in 1996 when the Lake County men came out on top. Lake County won the women’s skiing team title that same year, but it has been 25 years since any Lake County sports team has claimed a state championship.
The drought ended on Oct. 30 with a Lake County victory in the 2A womens race at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs.
Lake County was not favored to win. Colorado Springs Christian School (CSCS), led by two senior athletes, had beaten the Panthers by 15 points in a meet just one month earlier. Those two CSCS girls raced well on Saturday, finishing third and ninth ahead of all of the Lake County women.
The Panthers’ success resulted from their pack running. There are no superstar athletes among them; in fact, none of the women earned an individual medal for finishing in the top 10. But the four scoring harriers completed the 5K course within 50 seconds of each other, placing 11th, 12th, 17th and 18th. CSCS was the only school whose second runner was ahead of Lake County’s fourth runner, Violet Hill. Hill ran faster than every other team’s second, or even first, runner.
In 2020, Keira King finished 15th at state. This year, as a sophomore, she improved her time by 50 seconds to reach 20:55 and 11th place. Junior Adele Horning was close behind, taking 12th place in 21:01. In her first showing at a state meet, freshman Ella Bullock edged out Hill, a sophomore, for 17th with a time of 21:41. Hill’s time of 21:45 was a personal best and over one minute faster than her 2020 state performance. Sophomore Clara Kirr and freshman Indigo Olsen had solid rookie races, finishing 31st and 56th respectively with times of 22:52 and 23:40.
When all of the scores were tabulated, the Panthers won by 21 points over CSCS. Buena Vista High School finished third, only eight points behind CSCS. With no one from this group of competitors graduating, Lake County hopes to remain at the top for the next several years.
Jace Peters, Lake County’s only representative in the 2A men’s race, also had a fantastic finish. Last fall, Peters placed 20th at state with a time of 18:30. This year, he brought home an all-state medal by taking seventh place in 17:08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.