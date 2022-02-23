Local and visiting cross-country skiers gathered at Colorado Mountain College over the weekend for the 19th annual Leadville Loppet, a race that follows the Mineral Belt Trail over various distances.

Classic and skate skiers of all ages participated in the event, which was marked by clear skies and shining winter sun. Although skiers celebrated their finishes with cups of blueberry soup, the traditional post-race soup party, which typically features dozens of soups, was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ryan Sederquist finished first in 44K classic ski race with a time of 2:18:33. Christopher Marcione took second place with a time of 2:24:30.  Finishing third was Paul Mumford  with a time of 3:21:03. Ellie Wachtel, the only female who participated in the race, finished fourth overall with a time of 3:36:21.

For the 44K skate ski race, Brett Wilson finished first with a time of 2:19:21. Laura Spector brought home a close second with a time of 2:27:04. And Kyle Beling crossed the finish line third with a time of 2:31:01.

Jaren Peters and Jeff Spencer crossed the finish line together in first place for the 22K classic ski race, each posting a time of 1:37:11. Evan Carver placed third with a time of 1:43:50. As the first female to finish the race, Amber Dagel recorded a time of 1:47:53. Arianna Vierczhalek placed shortly after Dagel with a time of 1:49:09.

In the 22K skate ski race, Lillian Marcione finished first with a time of 1:22:26. Anne Stanek placed second just a minute later, posting a time of 1:23:44. Michelle Wilson finished third with a time of 1:24:20. Josiah Horning was the first male to complete the race. His time was 1:27:05.

Finally, 76 skiers entered the 10K classic ski race, the majority of them more concerned with costumes than pace. Maggie Casey took first with a time of 43:55. Desmond Sandoval placed second with a time of 45:33. And Brianna Clarke came in third, posting a time of 51:19.

For the 10K skate ski race, Kelli McCall crossed the finish line first with a time of 37:17. Andy Mention placed second with a time of 40:58. And Jason Cash took home third with a time of 41:38.

022 Leadville Loppet 44K Results

Place    Name    Age    M/F    Category    Time

1    Ryan Sederquist    30    M    Classic    2:18:33

2    Brett Wilson    37    M    Skate    2:19:21

3    Laura Spector    34    F    Skate    2:27:04

4    Kyle Beling    26    M    Skate    2:31:01

5    Tayte Pollmann    25    M    Skate    2:37:30

6    Christopher Marcione    33    M    Classic    2:42:30

7    Jonathan Rea    29    M    Skate    2:46:27

8    Claire McKeever    31    F    Skate    2:48:03

9    Alex Willis    33    M    Skate    2:48:12

10    Jan Parker    58    F    Skate    2:48:17

11    Christopher Lutz    31    M    Skate    2:50:50

12    Ben Southworth    30    M    Skate    2:53:39

13    Marcel Medved    53    M    Skate    2:54:51

14    Steve Barone    50    M    Skate    2:56:30

15    Nancy Citriglia    47    F    Skate    3:00:38

16    Henry Fischer    54    M    Skate    3:07:40

17    James Urbonas    56    M    Skate    3:14:58

18    Cale Newby    19    M    Skate    3:18:17

19    Paul Mumford    37    M    Classic    3:21:03

20    Cali Ormsby    28    F    Skate    3:21:06

21    Becky Edmiston    40    F    Skate    3:25:10

22    Eddie Rogers    37    M    Skate    3:25:46

23    Marianne Osteen    62    F    Skate    3:28:24

24    James Ellis    37    M    Skate    3:30:58

25    Andrew Ormsby    28    M    Skate    3:33:28

26    Ellie Wachtel    26    F    Classic    3:36:21

27    Pete May    57    M    Classic    3:39:20

28    Nora Fried    23    F    Skate    3:41:15

29    Tim Schardein    53    M    Classic    3:43:27

30    Kristina Montoya    34    F    Skate    3:48:37

                    

