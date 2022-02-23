Local and visiting cross-country skiers gathered at Colorado Mountain College over the weekend for the 19th annual Leadville Loppet, a race that follows the Mineral Belt Trail over various distances.
Classic and skate skiers of all ages participated in the event, which was marked by clear skies and shining winter sun. Although skiers celebrated their finishes with cups of blueberry soup, the traditional post-race soup party, which typically features dozens of soups, was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Ryan Sederquist finished first in 44K classic ski race with a time of 2:18:33. Christopher Marcione took second place with a time of 2:24:30. Finishing third was Paul Mumford with a time of 3:21:03. Ellie Wachtel, the only female who participated in the race, finished fourth overall with a time of 3:36:21.
For the 44K skate ski race, Brett Wilson finished first with a time of 2:19:21. Laura Spector brought home a close second with a time of 2:27:04. And Kyle Beling crossed the finish line third with a time of 2:31:01.
Jaren Peters and Jeff Spencer crossed the finish line together in first place for the 22K classic ski race, each posting a time of 1:37:11. Evan Carver placed third with a time of 1:43:50. As the first female to finish the race, Amber Dagel recorded a time of 1:47:53. Arianna Vierczhalek placed shortly after Dagel with a time of 1:49:09.
In the 22K skate ski race, Lillian Marcione finished first with a time of 1:22:26. Anne Stanek placed second just a minute later, posting a time of 1:23:44. Michelle Wilson finished third with a time of 1:24:20. Josiah Horning was the first male to complete the race. His time was 1:27:05.
Finally, 76 skiers entered the 10K classic ski race, the majority of them more concerned with costumes than pace. Maggie Casey took first with a time of 43:55. Desmond Sandoval placed second with a time of 45:33. And Brianna Clarke came in third, posting a time of 51:19.
For the 10K skate ski race, Kelli McCall crossed the finish line first with a time of 37:17. Andy Mention placed second with a time of 40:58. And Jason Cash took home third with a time of 41:38.
022 Leadville Loppet 44K Results
Place Name Age M/F Category Time
1 Ryan Sederquist 30 M Classic 2:18:33
2 Brett Wilson 37 M Skate 2:19:21
3 Laura Spector 34 F Skate 2:27:04
4 Kyle Beling 26 M Skate 2:31:01
5 Tayte Pollmann 25 M Skate 2:37:30
6 Christopher Marcione 33 M Classic 2:42:30
7 Jonathan Rea 29 M Skate 2:46:27
8 Claire McKeever 31 F Skate 2:48:03
9 Alex Willis 33 M Skate 2:48:12
10 Jan Parker 58 F Skate 2:48:17
11 Christopher Lutz 31 M Skate 2:50:50
12 Ben Southworth 30 M Skate 2:53:39
13 Marcel Medved 53 M Skate 2:54:51
14 Steve Barone 50 M Skate 2:56:30
15 Nancy Citriglia 47 F Skate 3:00:38
16 Henry Fischer 54 M Skate 3:07:40
17 James Urbonas 56 M Skate 3:14:58
18 Cale Newby 19 M Skate 3:18:17
19 Paul Mumford 37 M Classic 3:21:03
20 Cali Ormsby 28 F Skate 3:21:06
21 Becky Edmiston 40 F Skate 3:25:10
22 Eddie Rogers 37 M Skate 3:25:46
23 Marianne Osteen 62 F Skate 3:28:24
24 James Ellis 37 M Skate 3:30:58
25 Andrew Ormsby 28 M Skate 3:33:28
26 Ellie Wachtel 26 F Classic 3:36:21
27 Pete May 57 M Classic 3:39:20
28 Nora Fried 23 F Skate 3:41:15
29 Tim Schardein 53 M Classic 3:43:27
30 Kristina Montoya 34 F Skate 3:48:37
