Lake County High School’s Performing Arts Department is happy to announce its production of the timeless classic “The Wizard of Oz.” The production is supported by Community Banks of Colorado as a title sponsor. Additional sponsors include REMAX Aspen Leaf Realty, Independence Realty, Centennial Real Estate, Elks Lodge #236, the City of Leadville, Treeline Kitchen, Leadville Colorado and Southern Railroad, City on a Hill and the Leadville Arts Coalition.
Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. This beloved tale in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home has entertained audiences for generations.
The principal cast includes Jude Hill as Dorothy, Annie McFee as Hunk/Scarecrow, Troy Baker as Zeke/Lion, Merritt Baker as Hickory/Tinman, Luke Finken as Professor Marvel/the Wizard of Oz, Molly Coleman as Aunt Em/Glinda, Justyne Pereida as Miss Gulch/the Wicked Witch of the West, Rodolfo Perez as Uncle Henry/Guard, and Hazel as Toto.
The ensemble includes Raelyn Boeve, Alison Bujanda, Nate Dailey, Nico Eubanks, Helen Fiedler, Mae Finken, Alyssa Griego, Ruby Harkness, Ryden Hofer, Layla Horning, Chloe King, Clara Kirr, Tilly Kirr, Elena Lebedeva, Kelten Littlepage, Hattie Mallozi, Emma McCoy, Lia Mulcey, Mallory Negrete, Evelyn Northcraft, Lizeth Ordonez Ruiz, Jude Peters, Matthew Peters, Faith Pongrekun, Michael Pongrekun, Samantha Reap, Wrenn Renner, Calvin Sandoval, Liam Sparkman, Finnley Stanek and Sylas Westendorf.
Scott Carroll, who will serve as the stage director, heads the production and design team. Celesta Cairns will serve as the musical director. Dylan Rodwick will serve as the choreographer. Violet Hill will serve as the assistant director and stage manager. Zitlalic Almeida will serve as an assistant stage manager. Todd Howe will serve as the technical director and sound/lighting designer. Carl Schaefer will serve as the Scenic Designer. Melissa Hill will serve as the volunteer coordinator. Ashleigh Baker will serve as the costume coordinator.
Tickets for the entire run of the production are currently available by calling 486-6958 or by logging on to https://lakecountyhs.booktix.com. Adult tickets are $12, senior tickets are $10 and child/student tickets are $8. Online ticket sales will end two hours prior to each scheduled performance. The box office will open one hour prior to each scheduled performance. Doors to the theatre will open thirty minutes prior to each scheduled performance. Ticket prices will be $2 more at the door, and only cash or check will be accepted.
“We are so thrilled to be back and producing musical theater here at Lake County High School!” said Lake County High School Performing Arts Artistic Director Scott Carroll. “Everyone is working extremely hard to bring this production to life. We look forward to welcoming our entire community back into the theatre May 12-14. We hope you can join us and journey down the yellow brick road.”
