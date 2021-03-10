Despite pandemic-imposed restrictions, a lack of spectators, scaled-back events and an alternate venue, Leadville Ski Joring took place for its 73rd year last weekend.
The event was permitted to take place by both the City of Leadville and Lake County Government under altered plans, including reduced involvement and a condensed program, both of which resulted in a shorter event than in years past.
A total of 46 competitors registered for the weekend’s races, falling short of the 75-person limit attached to this year’s event permit in an effort to stem the risk of COVID-19 spreading in Lake County.
The event kicked off Saturday morning with the national anthem as members of Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue raised the flag using a newly-donated halyard rope which served to revitalize the flag pole at Community Field Park.
Over the course of the weekend, competitors raced along the snowy track constructed on McWethy Drive, a departure from the race’s typical location on Harrison Avenue.
While race coordinator Duffy Counsell said he got some pushback from outside observers for the change in venue, the long-time organizer of the event stood by his decision to move this year’s competition to abide by COVID-19-related limitations.
“You can either whine about it or do something action-oriented,” Counsell said, standing by his choice to hold the races off the avenue this year.
Leadville local and skier Bruce Stott and rider Jeff Dahl won the competition’s open division this year.
In the sport division, skier Kevin Wilder and rider Dennis Alverson were named overall champions.
No junior division, legends division or snowmobile division races took place this year, shortening the event significantly to about two hours each day.
The weekend ended with no injuries to horses or riders, though one skier suffered a knee injury Saturday.
Mario Giarratano crashed during his first run Saturday, and was transported by ambulance to receive medical care. On Sunday, Giarratano was back with an injured knee, though only to watch.
“I’m officially retired,” he said, ending a 22-year skijoring career.
The Leadville Police Department staged at West Sixth Street near where the road was closed to deter spectators, though small crowds formed both along the barrier at McWethy Drive and in the Lake County Intermediate School parking lot.
For remote spectators, the event was livestreamed and broadcast, marking another first in the event’s history.
