After completing the regular season, the Lake County High School boys and girls basketball teams competed in the 2022 Class 2A district tournaments last week. The boys team played three games and the girls team played one game.
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the boys team played Monte Vista High School and won by a close score of 52-47. Lake County’s team outscored their opponents in each quarter, except the fourth. Junior Adrian Medina was the team’s high scorer, earning 19 points.
On Thursday, Feb. 24, Lake County’s boys team played Crested Butte High School and won by a narrow margin of 67-65. The game went into overtime and the Panthers managed a two-point victory in the extra quarter. Sophomore Jonathan Valdez earned 21 points as the team’s high scorer.
The Panthers played one tournament game over the weekend on Saturday, Feb. 26. Lake County’s team lost to their opponents Sanford High School by a score of 57-40.
The Panthers finished second overall in the tournament, according to coach Randy Flores. The boys team has one additional game this season against Crowley County High School of Ordway on Friday, March 4. Lake County’s boys team is currently 12-10 as the season winds down.
Meanwhile, the Lake County High School girls basketball team played one post-season game last week.
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Panthers played Del Norte High School and lost by a score of 56-16. Sophomore Jaycee Windorski led the scoring with 11 points.
Lake County’s girls team finished its season with five wins and 14 losses.
