The Lake County Community Fund announced last week that six new organizations have joined the organization as fiscal sponsored funds. Now the Lake County Community Fund (LCCF) serves as the fiscal agent for 13 Lake County organizations, providing tax-deductible receipts to donors. LCCF also offers accounting services and a convenient method for donating to a wide variety of important causes in Leadville and Twin Lakes.
“We welcome and look forward to working with and supporting these vital Lake County organizations that perform critical services for our community,” said John McMurtry, executive director of LCCF.
The new organizations to join LCCF as fiscal sponsored funds include:
— Cloud City Curling Club: The organization’s main objective is to positively impact the Lake County community through the sport of curling, a social winter sport that emphasizes sportsmanship and can be enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities.
— Get Outdoors Leadville!: The organization’s mission is to connect youth and families to the outdoors, and to inspire dreams, foster stewardship, build leadership and strengthen community.
— Irish Network Colorado: The organization is currently working on the Leadville Irish Miners’ Memorial. This is an effort to honor the memory of more than 1,300 Irish immigrants who came to Lake County in search of a better life and died here trying to find it, and who deserve to not be forgotten.
— Lake County Search & Rescue: The organization is composed of volunteers from Leadville. The team includes paramedics, EMTs, mechanics, police officers, librarians, writers, engineers and utility providers. The team operates under the Incident Command System at the direction of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and in partnership with the Lake County Office of Emergency Management.
— Partnership for Lake County Recreation: The mission of the organization is to support the development of diverse recreational opportunities in Lake County and surrounding areas. These opportunities will result in a healthier, more unified community and an enriched quality of life.
— PB Swims: PB Swims is a volunteer Lake County nonprofit raising funds and investigating different possibilities toward reaching the goal of an indoor public swimming pool that is built to last, fiscally sustainable and available to all.
These new organizations will join seven current fiscal sponsored funds:
— The Lake County Disaster Relief Fund: The fund helps strengthen the community and respond immediately to crises such as COVID-19. The fund distributions are determined by Lake County Office of Emergency Management and Lake County Public Health Agency with consultation from the Lake County Department of Human Services.
— Lake County Open Space Initiative: The organization was formed at the invitation of the Board of County Commissioners and represents a diverse stakeholders’ group with a common interest in community sustainability and preserving the intrinsic natural, recreational and cultural resources of the Upper Arkansas River Watershed.
— Lake County School District: The district challenges students to reach their fullest potential through personal, engaged and rigorous learning in the classroom and beyond.
— Leadville Lions Club: The club is a service organization dedicated to serving our local community through various projects and events throughout the year. Community members can purchase Safeway Cards, from which five percent of the proceeds are donated back to the Lions Club. The Lions Club awards grants and scholarships to school district teachers.
— Lideres Latinos Leadville: The organization is made up of a group of citizens of different nationalities who have committed to the work of social justice in favor of the immigrants in Lake County. Currently, funds are being raised to support Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals training and applications. Lideres Latinos supports the Spanish-speaking immigrant community in Lake County by facilitating their integration into a new culture and providing information and resources.
— The Leadville Pumpkin Patch: The pumpkin patch provides a fun, healthy fall event for the youngest people in Leadville and Lake County. Funding for Pumpkin Patch supports and promotes high-quality early childhood programming for local preschool-aged children.
— Tree of Sharing: This volunteer and donation-based organization serves the Leadville and Twin Lakes area. With donated funds, Tree of Sharing purchases gift cards and issues them to families in need, which allows parents to holiday shop for their children. The project’s success is dependent on the generosity of Lake County residents, services and private organizations.
