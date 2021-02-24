Full Circle of Lake County purchased the dormant building that formerly housed Periodic Brewing last week, representing a significant expansion for the 30-year-old organization.
Since 1991, Full Circle of Lake County has provided mentorship, family programming, youth outreach and aid programs for the community.
For much of its history, the group has worked out of its current rented East Fifth Street location, and, while the space had been adequate, it has its limitations. Members knew a change was needed in the near future, Full Circle Executive Director Stephanie Cole told the Herald.
That change started last Tuesday after Full Circle finalized their purchase of the building at 115 East Seventh Street, where Periodic Brewing operated until last year.
Discussions about buying the space, which was set to go to foreclosure auction, began in late 2020. After uncertain negotiations, several unnamed financial backers funded the purchase with no-interest loans earlier this year, Cole said.
“I think this exemplifies the growth and change Full Circle has gone through,” Cole said while talking about the acquisition of the building and what they plan to do in the new space.
On the main floor, Full Circle plans to grow its family resource center and include more staff offices. The upper half of the building will likely be a youth center and additional programming space.
The organization also plans to put the existing commercial kitchen space to use for programs and outreach initiatives.
The new building will allow for long-term resiliency in the type and amount of programming the organization can provide, and owning the space will help to secure the nonprofit’s standing well into the future, Cole said.
By the end of March, Full Circle will be out of its current location, and Cole is hopeful to have the new building up and running by July.
Between now and then, Full Circle will be looking for volunteers to help with renovating the building and making the move, and may launch a fundraising effort to cover the expenses associated with the transition, Cole said.
As most Full Circle employees are currently working remotely, Cole said she does not expect a gap in programming or services while they make the transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.