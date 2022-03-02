Leadville’s annual Crystal Carnival will return in all its past glory this year with multiple days of winter events.
The Crystal Carnival, which encompasses Leadville Ski joring, cross-country ski races and a pancake breakfast, will begin on Thursday, March 3 and continue through the weekend.
A particularly popular event within the carnival, the 74th annual Leadville Ski joring will begin on Saturday, March 5 at 12 p.m. and last for about three hours. The competition will continue on Sunday, March 6, with races starting at 12 p.m. again.
Skijoring, which involves a horse, a rope and skis, was brought to Lake County in 1949 by Tom Schroeder and Jim “Mugs” Ossman, who had seen a similar event in Steamboat Springs and nearly died trying it out.
The skijoring course consists of variously-sized jumps and sets of rings that a skier attempts to catch as he or she is pulled by a horse and rider. The skier, horse and rider with the fastest time through the course wins.
In addition to Leadville Ski joring, the Crystal Carnival will offer several events at different locations.
On Thursday, March 3, musician Patrick Torsell will play at Ski Cooper from 2 to 4 p.m.
On Friday, March 4, the Harrison Nordic Knockout Sprints will commence at 6:30 p.m. Skiers will sprint down a 400-meter track along Harrison Avenue in front of Melanzana.
Union Gray will play live at the Elks Lodge Friday night. The event is for those age 21 or older.
At 7 p.m. on Friday, FREIGHT will host The Yak, a monthly event in which individuals are encouraged to share their stories. This month’s theme is “the journey home.”
On Saturday, March 5 from 7 to 10 a.m., the Elks Lodge will host their traditional pancake breakfast before the kickoff of Leadville Skijoring.
From 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, musician Carey Nall will perform live at Ski Cooper.
Also on Saturday is the Leadville Winter MTB Series: Mineral Belt Mayhem race, which will begin at 6:15 p.m. The race will start at Dutch Henry Hill and travel clockwise along the Mineral Belt Trail.
At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, “Mother Daughter,” a film by Leadville residents Ned Warner and Dirk Rasmussen about local dog-musher and writer Bekah Grim, will screen at FREIGHT.
Lightship Dragster will end the day with live music at the Scarlet Tavern from 5 to 10 p.m. The event is for those age 21 or older.
The final day of the Crystal Carnival, Sunday, March 6, will kick off with another pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Elks Lodge.
At 9 a.m. on Sunday, the Cloud City Paintball Biathlon will begin at the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center. Registration will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on race morning with tentative race times at 10 a.m. for the 10K race, 11:30 a.m. for the 5K race and 1:30 p.m. for the kids’ 1K race.
Lastly, Ski with a Ranger, an event in which park rangers will lead wildlife ski tours at Ski Cooper, will take place from 1 to 2 p.m.
