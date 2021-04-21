In recent weeks, more details have emerged on the collapsed mine shaft incident originally reported in the Herald’s April 8 edition. The name of the 33 year-old man who fell into the collapsed shaft while trying to access his storage unit on April 1, however, is yet to be released.
The storage unit where the incident took place is part of Leadville Storage, LLC., and is located at the corner of East Second Street and Plum Street. The owner of the storage facility, David E. Delahoz, said he was not aware of any geotechnical problems when he bought the property in January.
At about 6:04 p.m. on April 1, Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue arrived on the scene of the incident. The department found the victim submerged in icy water at the bottom of the collapsed shaft, which was about 20 feet in diameter and 30 feet deep.
At 6:08 p.m., firefighter Alex Conlin repelled into the shaft from a rope anchored to the fire truck. Conlin made contact with the victim and discovered that he had sustained rib injuries and was very cold. It then took responders over an hour to extract the victim and Conlin.
Members of Lake County Search and Rescue arrived at 6:40 p.m. to assist with the extraction. At 7:30 p.m., the victim was hoisted out of the shaft using a chest harness.
Since the incident, Craig Bissonnette, project manager at the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, has worked to fill the shaft.
Of the hundreds of abandoned mining shafts in and around Leadville, Bissonnette said that the one at Leadville Storage is unusual in its closeness to downtown. The project manager also noted that many mining shafts, particularly on the east side of Leadville, were never properly closed, and that often times, the timber or sediment that supports the shafts will fail. Bissonnette added that the lot in question was likely disturbed by construction that may have involved the storage facility.
Beginning April 5, Bissonnette worked with a crew to dump rock into the shaft until about five feet from the surface. On April 19, the remainder of the shaft was filled in with concrete.
Paul Clarkson, director of Lake County Building and Land Use, was not able to determine whether Leadville Storage was built in a historic mining zone. Though Lake County’s historic mining zone cannot legally be built upon at this point in time, Leadville did not have building codes in place until 1980.
Delahoz declined to answer whether there are any pending lawsuits related to the incident.
